BLUBOO S1 Now Available To Pre-Order Exclusively Through GearBest

The BLUBOO S1 is the latest smartphone to come through from BLUBOO and it has now entered its official pre-order period, although it is currently exclusively available to pre-order through GearBest. Which means the BLUBOO S1 is now available to pre-order and from as low as $159.99. However, this is a promotional launch price as once the pre-order period comes to a close, the BLUBOO S1 is expected to be on sale for $209.99. Marking a fairly substantial saving off of an already affordable smartphone for those who place an order early.

In terms of the actual smartphone, the BLUBOO S1 is largely being put forward as the company’s main device for this year as it does come with a number of decent specs. Although its main selling point is likely to be its display as this is a smartphone that includes a tri-bezel-less front panel, resulting in an increased amount of viewing space, while maintaining a size relative to less display-focused smartphones. As a result the display comes in at 5.5-inches and includes the help of a 1920 x 1080 resolution. As for the rest of the specs, the BLUBOO S1 is loaded with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor. In addition, the BLUBOO S1 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, which is spearheaded by a 16-megapixel main camera, and backed up by a 3-megapixel secondary camera. A 3,500 mAh battery powers the device, while Android 7.0 (Nougat) is the operating system version in play.

Although the BLUBOO S1 is now available to pre-order at a reduced price, it seems BLUBOO is going to be running a number of promotions to encourage early ordering. The first of which is that some buyers will be able to pick up the BLUBOO S1 for as little as $79.99. This promotion will only be available between July 10 and July 15 and during that period 10 units will be available each day at the reduced $79.99 price.

Alternatively, those who do opt to buy the BLUBOO S1 will also be able to pick up a pair of Bluetooth headphones for as only $9.99. These headphones do retail at $35.99, so this may be a good add-on for those looking for an improved listening experience with the BLUBOO S1. Once again, this is a limited promotion (only 450 units available) and does require the user to check out with at least $99.99 worth of BLUBOO branded products in their cart. So this promotion is not compatible with the first one – unless additional products are purchased as well.

The last promotion is more of a contest as BLUBOO intends to give away a number of prizes to those who purchase BLUBOO products. Prizes include five BLUBOO S1 smartphones, 50 Bluetooth headphones, and various coupons which can be redeemed against future purchases. To be in with a chance of winning any of the prizes, entrants must checkout with at least $150 worth of BLUBOO goods, and share the promotion on social media. More information on the various promotions, as well as the BLUBOO S1 in general, through the link below.