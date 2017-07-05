BLUBOO & Dacom Announce New Bluetooth Headphones For BLUBOO S1

BLUBOO has announced a partnership with Dacom to make available a set of wireless Bluetooth headphones to buyers of the upcoming BLUBOO S1 smartphone. One of the reasons behind this venture is that the BLUBOO S1’s design includes the removal of the 3.5 mm jack port which normally would be what is used to connect a pair of headphones. As such, the BLUBOO S1 does come with an audio-enabled USB Type-C adapter which will allow for 3.5 mm headphones to be connected to the included USB Type-C port.

However, for those looking for a more natural fit, a new pair of Dacom wireless headphones will be made available to the first batch of BLUBOO S1 buyers at a significantly reduced price. For instance, the first 500 people who opt to buy the Dacom wireless headphones along with the BLUBOO S1 will be able to secure the headphones for only $9.99. These headphones come in the form of in-ear earphones and are designed to reduce the impact of outside noise. In addition, these are headphones which can be connected to more than one smartphone at the same time, with support for both Android and iOS devices on offer. While also being headphones that connect over Bluetooth, omitting the need for the 3.5 mm or USB Type-C port completely.

As for the BLUBOO S1, this is a smartphone that places a good deal of its focus on its simplicity. With the removal of the 3.5 mm jack port being another example of this minimalist approach. As a result, the BLUBOO is looking to offer a phone which more than anything else, is as stylish as it is performance-driven. One of the most obvious design aspects in play with the BLUBOO S1 is the inclusion of a bezel-less design. Although another en vogue design element is the inclusion of a dual rear camera setup, spearheaded by a 16-megapixel main camera and backed up by a 3-megapixel secondary camera. The rest of the specs include a 5.5-inch FHD display, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, a MediaTek Helio P25 SoC, a 3,500 mAh battery, and more. In terms of the price, it is expected that the BLUBOO S1 will be available to buy for well under $200 and pre orders are due to begin on July 10. More details available through the links below.