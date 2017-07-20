BLU Studio J8 LTE Follows Its 3G Counterpart To The FCC

US-based mobile manufacturer BLU recently pushed a new Android device through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), hinting at what could be a market release just around the corner. The device is labeled as the BLU Studio J8 LTE, and it seems to share some hardware characteristics with the non-LTE variant that passed through the FCC last month. This includes a 2,500 mAh battery and a system-on-chip (SoC) made by MediaTek, but with different specifications.

Like the previous FCC application for the 3G model, the documentation for the BLU Studio J8 LTE is accompanied by a handful of photos showcasing the smartphone’s exterior and interior design. Judging by these images, the BLU Studio J8 LTE is a relatively large smartphone that should fit in the lower end market segment. However, it’s interesting to note that unlike the non-LTE model which seemed to be powered by the MediaTek MT6580 SoC, the BLU Studio J8 LTE appears to carry a newer MediaTek MT6737V chipset instead. Another detail worth mentioning lies in the 2,500 mAh battery which seems to be user-removable judging by the fact that the FCC label is placed inside the device and underneath the battery itself. But despite the removable battery, the BLU Studio J8 LTE seems to manage and accommodate a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, right below the main camera unit. Other characteristics include a physical power button and volume rocker on the right side of the device, a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top, and a USB port at the bottom.

The FCC documentation also includes the quick user guide for the BLU Studio J8 LTE, which further reveals a few details including the presence of a microSD card slot underneath the rear cover. Additionally, both the rear and front cameras are accompanied by an LED flash, and the device should run near-stock Android OS out of the box, preloaded with a few third party applications including the Amazon app. As yet there’s no official word on when the BLU Studio J8 LTE or its 3G-only counterpart will hit the shelves, but seeing how both variants have now passed through the FCC, an official announcement shouldn’t be too far either.