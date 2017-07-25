BLU Launches Two New Devices, The R2 & R2 LTE

BLU has just released two new devices, the R2 and R2 LTE. These devices are successors to the R1. As with many of BLU’s other devices, you can expect relatively low specs for a very reasonable price. Both phones sport the same all metal back and 5.2 inch 720p display with a PPI total of 282. This display is also slightly curved, making both phones look more interesting and appealing. Overall, they are pretty similar, with only some key spec differences.

Starting with the R2, under the hood, you’ll find a 1.3 GHz 64 bit Quad core MediaTek 6580 processor with 1GB of RAM, along with the Mali-T400 GPU for graphics processing. For optics, you get an 8-megapixel f2.0 camera sensor on the back and another 8-megapixel camera sensor with a flash on the front. Both cameras can shoot up to 1080p video at 30 frames per second as well ensuring that you’ll get some decent video recording capabilities for the price. Powering the phone is a large 3,000mAh battery which in theory, should last more than many other smartphones considering the modest specifications. In terms of storage, it comes with a total of only 8GB, but the storage is expandable up to 64GB via MicroSD if you need more room.

Like its name suggests, the R2 LTE supports 4G LTE networks and speeds unlike the R2, but there are more differences than just that. The device is powered by a slightly more powerful 1.3GHz 64 bit Quad core MediaTek 6737 CPU, along with the more capable Mali-T720 GPU for the graphics processing. For memory, you can pick up the device with either 2GB or 3GB of RAM, along with 16GB or 32GB of onboard storage. It also has two 13-megapixel f2.0 cameras (one on the front and one on the back) that can record video at up to 30 frames per second in 720p, with the one on the front also having a dedicated flash. Although the R2 LTE has somewhat better specs, it interestingly can record video at a lower maximum resolution than the otherwise less powerful R2. The device also houses the same 3,000mAh battery as the R2. Both the R2 and R2 LTE come with a fingerprint sensor on the back and Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, as well as support for two sim cards. Both devices will be available for sale on Amazon, though at the moment they appear to be currently out of stock.