BlackBerry KEYone To Get Bug-Fixing Update From Rogers Today

The BlackBerry KEYone on the Rogers network is slated to receive a new software package today that will be pushed out to users as an OTA (Over-The-Air) update. This news comes after a Community Specialist from Rogers posted an OS Upgrade Schedule on the Rogers Community Forums. While multiple Android devices on Rogers will be receiving security updates today, the BlackBerry KEYone is the only smartphone in the list which will seemingly only be receiving bug fixes instead of a new security patch. Other handsets which are scheduled to be updated in the next 24 hours include the Samsung Galaxy Note 5, Moto G4 Plus, and the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus.

Apparently, the issue which will be addressed by the software update is specifically related to the Rogers network. Several Rogers subscribers have reportedly been complaining to the Canadian carrier regarding the inability to receive incoming phone calls while using the BlackBerry KEYone, and some users were also supposedly unable to send texts with the smartphone. While it remains to be seen whether Rogers eliminates those issues with the new update, not all users on its network will receive the software simultaneously. If the update is ready for your device, the system will prompt you to download and install the package via a push notification.

Users may also manually check for the update by heading to the Settings app and tap on the “About Phone” option. From there, simply select “System Updates” and if the package is ready for your phone, you may download and install it. It is best to be connected to a Wi-Fi network and have a fully charged device before updating your handset so as to avoid any potential complications. The BlackBerry KEYone is a mid-range smartphone, and one of its selling points is the inclusion of a full physical QWERTY keyboard, a hallmark of BlackBerry devices. Above the keyboard is a 4.5-inch IPS LCD display, while the phone itself is powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with the Adreno 506 GPU. Memory-wise, it runs on 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. For optics, it sports a 12-megapixel shooter on its rear, while selfies are handled by an 8-megapixel camera on the front. Keeping the lights on is a 3,505mAh battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0. It runs on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box and also features a fingerprint scanner embedded into the space bar found on its QWERTY keyboard.