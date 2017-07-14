BlackBerry KEYone Launches at Sprint for $22/month

The BlackBerry KEYone has landed at its first US wireless carrier, Sprint. It was announced earlier this year that the KEYone would be making its way over to Sprint and now it’s finally available. Sprint will be selling the KEYone beginning today for $22/month for 24 months, or $528 full retail price. That’s slightly cheaper than the regular price of the unlocked BlackBerry KEYone, which is $549. Which is good news for Sprint customers looking to get their hands on BlackBerry’s latest smartphone.

BlackBerry KEYone was originally announced at Mobile World Congress back in February and grabbed a ton of attention. Mostly due to how well built the device was, but also bringing back everything that BlackBerry customers loved about BlackBerry’s hardware. The fact that it was high-quality, rugged and has a physical keyboard. The BlackBerry KEYone does have a full physical QWERTY keyboard, which does also support swiping, as well as many other shortcuts. In fact, BlackBerry snuck in a fingerprint sensor into the space bar at the bottom of the keyboard. The KEYone does also have a large 3505mAh battery that keeps the device going all day long and then some. Another aspect of BlackBerry that customers loved, multi-day battery life.

The Sprint model of the BlackBerry KEYone isn’t much different from the unlocked model, other than being compatible with Sprint’s network. It still sports a 4.5-inch 1620×1080 resolution display, powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There is a micro SD card slot available as well, for those looking to expand that storage. It’s running on Android 7.1 Nougat, which is the latest version of Android currently, and also has the latest security patch. BlackBerry has done very well at keeping its devices up-to-date, especially when it comes to security patches, so this shouldn’t be a surprise. You can pick up the BlackBerry KEYone from Sprint using the link below. It’s available both online and in-store. It’s a great device to pick up if you need something with great battery life, and definitely love having a physical keyboard, it’s hard to go wrong with the BlackBerry KEYone.