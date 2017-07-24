Bingo F1 & F2 Fitness Bands Launch In India For Under $30

Indian consumer electronics company Bingo Technologies took the veil off a couple of new fitness bands over the past weekend, namely the Bingo F1 and F2. The two products are available in several color choices and will soon be purchasable in India for under $30 through a variety of retailers including Amazon India, Flipkart, and Snapdeal.

Both products are described by the manufacturer as being made from high-quality plastic materials and featuring a leather strap. The Bingo F1 and F2 are equipped with several health sensors including a heart rate monitor able to monitor the wearer’s heartbeat in real time, as well as a sleep management sensor designed to keep track of the wearer’s sleep quality and patterns. The Bingo fitness bands also feature an OLED touchscreen display, pedometer, and a sedentary reminder, and both wearables offer notifications and reminders for calls and messages. The bands support Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, and they are both powered by a 230mAh battery which can be recharged in around three hours, offering up to 100 days of standby time, according to the manufacturer. In addition, the consumer electronics company claims that both wearables have been designed for India’s weather conditions, and as a result, their official product descriptions mention an IP68 rating for dust and water-resistance.

Both the Bingo F1 and F2 are compatible with devices running Android 4.4 KitKat or later OS builds, as well as iOS 8.0 and never iterations of Apple’s platform. As far as pricing is concerned, the Bingo F1 is available for 1,499 Rupees which translate to roughly $23 at today’s conversion rate, whereas the Bingo F2 carries a price tag of 1,699 Rupees, or approximately $26. The main difference between the two variants seems to lie in the exterior design and not much else, so the price gap between the Bingo F1 and F2 seems to be relatively reasonable.While both wearables are presented in a wide range of colors in their official press renders, the product descriptions mention only three color choices for prospective buyers, namely black, white, and red, so whether any additional color variants will be made available at a later date remains to be seen.