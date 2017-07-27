Bezel-Less Sharp AQUOS Phones Leak Online In Three Images

Three new images depicting what’s said to be a prototype of the Sharp AQUOS S1 and the mysterious AQUOS S2 leaked online earlier this week before being compiled by one online media outlet in China. The two images showing the supposed AQUOS S1 which may not be the official name of the product are of the real-life variety and were clearly taken with a camera, whereas the final image that can be seen in the gallery below is a render with the “Sharp AQUOS S2” branding. Both devices feature virtually bezel-less designs but differ on a number of fronts; the alleged AQUOS S1 is extremely similar to the recently announced Essential PH-1 made by the company founded by Android creator Andy Rubin. The same device was already sighted online earlier this month, though the newly uncovered photographs provide a much clearer look at the phone, showing a handset with a regularly sized bottom bezel and a nearly non-existent top one, as well as an unconventional front camera setup comprised of a single lens that’s centered near the top edge of the phone, with the display panel essentially wrapping around it.

The Sharp-made AQUOS S1 is said to feature a 5.5-inch screen with a resolution of 2,040 by 1,080 pixels and an unconventional aspect ratio of 17:9 that’s taller than the 16:9 standard but not as much as the 18:9 Full Vision screen of the LG G6 or the 18.5:9 Infinity Display found on the Galaxy S8 lineup. The device is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 630, Qualcomm’s 2017 mid-range system-on-chip (SoC), with previous rumors suggesting it will launch in two variants, one featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash memory, and another one with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The handset is said to accommodate a dual camera setup comprised of two 13-megapixel sensors, in addition to boasting an 8-megapixel front module.

The AQUOS S2 is a bigger mystery, though this particular model also appeared online earlier this year, with one of its supposedly official renders leaking on the World Wide Web in June. According to recent rumors, the AQUOS S2 will launch alongside the AQUOS S1 in the coming days, with the model seen here supposedly featuring an on-screen fingerprint scanner. The last bit of information is somewhat dubious seeing how not even better-equipped original equipment manufacturers like Samsung and Apple have yet managed to commercialize the technology that would allow them to embed fingerprint sensors into mobile display panels. The AQUOS S1 is reportedly going to be priced at around $400, whereas the AQUOS S2 was rumored to launch with a price tag of approximately $520 and feature the Snapdragon 660. The gold version of the latter will be marketed as the 105 Limited Edition, according to the newly leaked render.