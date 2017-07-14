Bezel-Less Nokia Edge Concept Sports Button-Less Design

A YouTube channel called ‘Concept Creator’ has just released yet another video which is envisioning a concept smartphone, this time around, we’re looking at the Nokia Edge. This concept comes with a curved display, no bezels on the sides, and a very thin bezels above and below the display. As far as the general shape of the device is concerned, this phone is reminiscent of the Sony Xperia XZ, which sports similar curves.

In any case, this phone looks really sleek due to its thin bezels, and the company’s branding is placed below the display. There’s a single camera included on the back of the device, it’s placed in the upper left corner, and below it, you’ll notice a single LED flash, Carl Zeiss branding and also Nokia branding below it. This video does not reveal what material is the back of this device made, but it seems to be glass. If you check out the embedded video down below, you will see that the designer envisioned three different color variants of this smartphone, light blue, dark blue and black models are pictured. At the very bottom of this handset, you will notice a Type-C USB port which is flanked by a set of speaker grills. Now, if you pay close attention to this design, you will notice that there are no physical keys to be found here, that’s because this concept Nokia Edge comes with no physical buttons.

The designer also says that the device sports a 16-megapixel rear-facing camera (f/1.7 aperture), and it comes with rather big pixels (1.5um). Now, in theory, such a camera would be really capable, at least from the hardware perspective. Nokia / HMD Global actually did partner up with Carl Zeiss once again, and we can expect the two companies to collaborate on cameras in upcoming Nokia-branded devices. That’s pretty much it, the designer did not reveal any additional specs for this handset, which is not exactly surprising considering this is just a concept phone, so it won’t exactly become a reality. As a side note, the Nokia 9 is the company’s upcoming flagship, and it will be interesting to see what will it have to offer. The Nokia 9 is expected to land later this year, though HMD Global still did not say when exactly will that happen, nor did the company officially reveal that the phone is coming.