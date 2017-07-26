Bezel-Less LEAGOO KIICAA MIX Announced With $89.99 Price Tag

LEAGOO took to Facebook earlier this week to announce its latest offering called the KIICAA MIX, a nearly bezel-less Android-powered smartphone that’s set to be released next month. Just like the majority of other products from the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM), the KIICAA MIX is meant to provide consumers with a unique user experience at an affordable price point, with this particular model apparently being set to start at just $89.99. Unlike the majority of contemporary smartphones with bezel-free displays, the top and bottom bezels found on the KIICAA MIX aren’t symmetrical; the bottom one is regularly sized, whereas the top one is essentially non-existent. The end result of that design philosophy is a relatively unconventional device with an aesthetic that’s only comparable to that of the Xiaomi Mi MIX.

The KIICAA MIX is said to be equipped with a 5.5-inch display panel, though it’s currently unclear what kind of resolution will the handset support. Its first official renders seem to hint at an 18:9, i.e. 2:1 aspect ratio that LEAGOO already adopted with the KIICAA S8, another bezel-less smartphone which the OEM released earlier this year. The oval physical Home button housed by the bottom bezel of the device features a fingerprint recognition sensor, the Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer previously confirmed, with some recent reports indicating that the phablet is set to be available in three different configurations; the one with a quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal flash memory will allegedly sport the aforementioned price tag, whereas the model with an octa-core system-on-chip (SoC), 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage space is thought to be priced at $139.99. Finally, the most premium variant of the device with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of native storage, an octa-core silicon that’s possibly the same one that’s powering the mid-range option is expected to be offered for $179.99.

The first renders of the device that can be seen below indicate that the KIICAA MIX will be equipped with a dual camera setup comprised of two vertically arranged sensors flanked by a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit from the right. It’s currently unclear whether the handset will be released outside of China, though LEAGOO is bound to share more details on its availability shortly, with the KIICAA MIX now being confirmed for an August debut.