Best Wireless Mice For Google Chromebooks – July 2017

Chromebooks have some great trackpads, but some aren’t so great, and sometimes you may want an actual mouse for doing things. These mice come in various sizes, and various price points. Some are a bit overkill for a Chromebook, but others make you feel right at home when using your Chromebook, so here are the best wireless mice for Chromebooks.

VicTsing MM057 Wireless Mouse

This wireless mouse from VicTsing is one of the cheaper ones out there, and it’s truly wireless. It doesn’t even use a dongle, which is nice to see. This is also a somewhat small mouse, so it’ll fit great in your bag when your traveling. This mouse works with Chromebooks, but also Macs and PC’s, so if you also own a Mac or PC, this mouse will work perfectly.

Buy the VicTsing MM057 Wireless Mouse

Logitech Wireless Mouse M185

Here’s another good, cheap option for a mouse. It’s the M185 from Logitech. This is a somewhat older mouse from Logitech, but mice don’t become out-of-date like a smartphone, so that’s not really an issue here. The M185 is pretty cheap, and it’s also small. So it’ll fit in your bag, good for those heading off to school, or even those that travel quite often.

Buy the Logitech Wireless Mouse M185

HP x3000 Wireless Mouse

HP, surprisingly, does still make mice and they do make some great mice actually. This is the x3000 wireless mouse from HP and it does have a USB dongle, so it’s not truly wireless, but it does work with virtually anything (just don’t buy a Chromebook without USB-A ports). This one is also somewhat small, and also pretty cheap, in the pricing department. It’s a pretty ergonomic mouse for most users, which is also pretty important.

Buy the HP x3000 Wireless Mouse

Anker Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse

Anker makes mice, and just about everything else. This wireless mouse uses a WiFi connection to become wireless. It’s an ergonomic mouse, so if you spend a lot of time on the computer, this is a good one to grab. Additionally, it does use two AAA batteries, which you won’t need to replace often, but unfortunately you can’t simply recharge the mouse, like you can with most of the others on this list.

Buy the Anker Wireless Ergonomic Mouse

Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 1850

We can’t talk about mice and not have an entry from Microsoft, and this is Microsoft’s 1850 model. It’s a fairly small mouse, comparable to the others so far in this list. It also has a small price tag. Microsoft offers this in a number of colors, which can make things a bit more fun and spruce up your setup. This uses a USB dongle to connect to your device, but it will work with anything that has a USB port (that means it’s a no-go for tablets and smartphones, unfortunately).

Buy the Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 1850

Logitech MX Anywhere 2S

Now we’re moving into the slightly higher-end realm of mice with the MX Anywhere 2S from Logitech. This one is pretty unique because it uses Flow, which allows you to use it with multiple devices running different operating systems at the same time. It can also remember up to three devices at a time, which it connects to over Bluetooth. Finally, it’s also very portable since it is quite small, but still a great option.

Buy the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S

Logitech MX Master 2S

This one also has the Flow feature of the MX Anywhere 2S, but the major difference here is that this one is larger. Which is going to feel more comfortable for some people. It also has a shelf on the side for your thumb to rest. Like the one above, it does connect up to three devices at a time, which you can switch between pretty easily. And it does also have some pretty impressive battery life.

Buy the Logitech MX Master 2S

Razer Ouroboros Elite Ambidextrous Wired or Wireless Gaming Mouse

This definitely isn’t going to be for most people, but this one from Razer made our list because it is ambidextrous and it is also a wireless mouse. It’ll work on Chromebooks, as well as Windows and Macs. It’s a great mouse for those out there that might be lefties, or even use either hand when working on a computer. Obviously that’s not a huge portion of users, but a large enough portion.

Buy the Razer Ouroboros Elite

Microsoft Sculpt Touch

Here’s another option from Microsoft, this is the Sculpt Touch. And as the name hints at, it actually sculpts to your hand so it feels very natural in the hand. This is good for those that are sitting at their Chromebook all day long and need a mouse that won’t give them cramps. The Microsoft Sculpt Touch does also provide some pretty good battery life. Microsoft quotes around 6 months on a single charge.

Buy the Microsoft Sculpt Touch

Jelly Comb Slim Wireless Mouse

This wireless mouse is called the Jelly Comb, and it’s a pretty slim mouse. This makes it great for putting in your bag when you’re headed out. It does not use Bluetooth, so you do have a Bluetooth dongle to deal with here, unfortunately. But that means that it is compatible with older Chromebooks (and other laptops) that may not have Bluetooth connectivity.

Buy The Jelly Comb Slim Wireless Mouse