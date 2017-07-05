Best Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers – July 2017

Summer is here, which means you’ll be wanting to spend plenty of time outdoors, possibly at the beach or at the pool. But why not take your tunes with you? There are plenty of great Bluetooth speakers out there already, but now we’ve rounded up the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers out there. These are ones that can be tossed in the pool with you, or in the ocean. Let’s have a look.

VicTsing Shower Speaker

This one is being marketed as a “shower speaker” but it can be used in the pool and elsewhere as well. It’s likely the cheapest waterproof Bluetooth speaker on this list. It does have a 5W speaker inside, which will make things plenty loud. Perhaps not loud enough to fill the entire backyard with audio, but it’ll still do a great job with audio.

UE ROLL

This is one of the best Bluetooth speakers to take to the pool or the beach. Simply because it floats. So you can toss it in the pool and have it floating while it plays your favorite songs. Which is a really cool feature, to be honest. The UE ROLL also has some pretty long battery life – for its size – lasting around 10-12 hours on a single charge.

Braven BRV-Pro

This may not be the best looking speaker out there, but it’s also rugged in addition to being waterproof. It does also put out some great sounding audio and has great battery life. We’re looking at a Bluetooth speaker that can last around 15 hours of continuous playback. It also has a large enough battery inside to charge your smartphone at the same time – although its no longer waterproof then.

FUGOO Sport XL

FUGOO’s Bluetooth speaker will go all weekend long, literally. This speaker is not only waterproof, but it has a huge battery inside. FUGOO quotes that it can last around 35 hours on a single charge, and that’s continuous playback as well. With this speaker, you can swap out the jacket for something a bit more rugged, if you wish. it’s so rugged that you can run it over with a car and it’ll still work.

Altec Lansing iMW475 Life Jacket Bluetooth Speaker

This is a company that you’ve probably never heard of before, but they do make some great speakers. And this one here is a nice and large speaker that is waterproof and delivers plenty of sound. Altec Lansing says that this speaker will give you about 10 hours of continuous playback, which is enough to keep the party going for quite some time.

Polk Audio BOOM Swimmer Bluetooth Speaker

Polk Audio has put out a rather interesting speaker here, this is the BOOM Swimmer Bluetooth Speaker and it can wrap around a pole and play music. It is still waterproof as you’d expect, but it adds a whole new way of mounting it around the pool or at the beach, so you can really listen to some music. It’s also quite small, so it’s easy to toss into your bag when you’re heading to the beach.

JBL Flip 4

This is the newest speaker from JBL, the Flip 4. It’s a waterproof Bluetooth speaker that provides 360-degree sound. Something that many of the others on this list do not provide, actually. It is pretty loud, without distorting the music coming out of it, and it’s under $100 which is actually a pretty good price for a speaker of this quality and being waterproof.

BRAVEN BALANCE

The BRAVEN BALANCE is a bit of a nicer looking speaker from BRAVEN and this one is still waterproof. The company has launched this one in a slew of different colors, so you can really make it stand out when you’re at a get-together and such. It does still have that great sounding audio that BRAVEN is known for, as well as great battery life – around 10+ hours of continuous playback.

Anker SoundCore 2

This is also a pretty new speaker, this time from Anker. It’s the SoundCore 2 which is now waterproof, rated at IP67. It offers a ton of battery life, coming out to about 24 hours of continuous playback. There are also two 6W speakers inside which provide a ton of sound for filling up a backyard or even just a large room.

