Best VR Headsets – July 2017

VR headsets aren’t exactly flying off the shelves and they aren’t being released at such a rapid pace that you’ll find new ones every single month that allow us to repopulate this list completely, but that being said there are due to be some more new headsets releasing throughout the remainder of the year, and there have been one or two new ones that have either already launched or are in pre-order status since last month and the month before. If you’re looking to dive into VR and pick up your first headset, or grab a new one to compliment the one you already have, here are some worthy choices to consider.

Google Cardboard

Google Cardboard may not be the most powerful VR experience out there, but it’s dirt cheap when it comes to price and the Play Store has loads and loads of VR apps that are built for Cardboard headsets specifically. It’s also compatible with just about any smartphone out there on Android. Considering these few factors, Google Cardboard is the most accessible for anyone looking to step into VR for the first time to check things out and see how they like the experiences.

Xiaomi Mi VR Headset

Xiaomi’s Mi VR headset is pretty much the same as Google Cardboard, but with a slightly more durable build as it’s not actually made out of cardboard material. This gives it a bit more longevity and it won’t be as easy to accidentally smash it or damage it. The zipper closure also makes for a stronger enclosure for the smartphone being used with it, and it’s a bit more comfortable to wear for longer periods of time.

AUKEY Cortex 4K VR Headset

If you’re looking for something a bit more powerful than the few options above, you can take a look at the Cortex 4K VR headset from AUKEY. While you’ll spend about the same amount here as you will for the Oculus Rift, AUKEY’s headsets boasts a 4K virtual reality experience, it comes with built-in audio which means less hardware to have to mess with, and it’s even compatible with content from both Steam and Oculus.

Pico Goblin

The Pico Goblin is definitely worth considering if you want mobile VR but without having to use your smartphone to power the hardware. The Goblin is a completely self-sustained mobile VR headset so you can still take it with you anywhere and enjoy VR content, but all the hardware is built into the headset itself, giving you a little bit more powerful of an experience than what you might get with something like the Daydream View or Gear VR. It also comes with a controller, and it boasts a pretty nice build quality with a comfortable fit. It’s a little more than some of the other mobile options as it’s priced at $270, but that’s to be expected since it’s a standalone headset. You can pre-order one from Pico right now with a launch set for sometime this Summer according to Pico’s website.

Zeiss VR One Plus

New to the list this month is the Zeiss VR One Plus, which is a headset built for mobile devices. It costs around the same as a Gear VR with the controller as the VR One Plus is priced at $99. It comes with Zeiss premium optics and supports most smartphones from 4.7-inches all the way up to 5.5-inches, plus it has an easy-access smartphone tray that slides out from the side where you put your phone. It’s also compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Google Daydream View

Google’s Daydream View is still one of the best mobile VR headsets you can buy, and it just keeps getting better. Even more so now that there are two more phones which are now compatible with the device, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Not to mention, Motorola is working with Google on getting the Moto Z2 Force certified for compatibility. With those three phones added to the already compatible set of devices, the headset continues to grow ever more useful.

Samsung Gear VR With Controller

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Samsung’s Gear VR with Controller is on the list again this month and not just due to its affordability, but also because it now comes with the controller (though the controller was available last month as well) and the Gear VR platform has a huge list of content, more than what you’ll find for Google’s Daydream View headset. It’s also because of that larger list of content that we’ve decided to move the Daydream View down a spot and the Gear VR with Controller took its place. That being said, both are still in the top 5.

Oculus Rift

Jumping from the mobile-based VR headsets into the more powerful PC-based category, the Oculus Rift is a fantastic headset to consider if you don’t mind spending more money. That being said, spending more money is going to get you a better experience as the hardware here is more powerful and Oculus has a huge list of content available to access through its hardware and the Oculus Store. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better VR experience and while the Oculus Rift may not have the camera and sensors on the front like the Vive, it does have built-in audio which is a plus, and it’s a bit cheaper than the Vive as well so you can still jump into VR with some of the best content out there without having to spend quite as much.

HTC Vive

Once again in the top three and keeping the second spot is the HTC Vive. It’s hard to argue that this isn’t one of the best VR experiences you can get your hands on due to not only the massive amount of content that is available for it thanks to the continuously growing library on Steam, but also because it’s a powerful VR headset with features you won’t find in other headsets, such as the camera and sensors on the front that allow for tracking and visibility of the room you’re in. If you have the means and the hardware needed to support this headset, you can hardly go wrong.

PlayStation VR

Sony’s PlayStation VR may not have as much content as the HTC Vive, but it has quite a bit and it’s more affordable both for the headset and for the system that you need to support it, making it easier for consumers to dive into some really powerful VR experiences with tons of great games to play.