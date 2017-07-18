Best Tech Gadgets Under $250 – July 2017

Looking for a great gift, or maybe you have a gift card to spend, there are plenty of great tech products under $250, and some that might even surprise you. Last month, we took a look at a number of tech gadgets under $250, and some of them were pretty interesting. Now it’s time to take a fresh look at some of the best tech under $250.

JBL Boost TV Compact Bluetooth Soundbar

Add some better sound to your entertainment setup with the JBL Boost TV. This is a compact soundbar that fits basically any setup around. It provides some incredible sound, and can really make things come alive when watching a movie or a TV show. Sure the speakers in your TV may be pretty good, but once you use a soundbar, you won’t want to go back to not using one.

Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker

Keeping on the topic of Bluetooth and sound, the Bose SoundLink Revolve is a great Bluetooth speaker for under $250 as well. This one offers up 360-degree sound, which means it can really fill a room with music. It offers that same great build quality and sound quality that you’d expect from Bose, but now in 360-degrees.

GoPro HERO Session

It’s summer, which means you are spending a lot of time outdoors. Whether that is going hiking, at the beach or even poolside. The GoPro HERO Session is a great camera to take with you. It’s an action camera so it is waterproof, and can take a beating. It also provides some great looking video without you needing to take your DSLR with you and possibly getting it damaged.

Samsung Gear Fit2

What better way to track your activity than with a fitness tracker. And the Samsung Gear Fit2 is a great one to pick up. It syncs with both iOS and Android devices, it also has a curved AMOLED display which makes it great for checking in on your stats, and it also has great battery life, rated at a few days, rather than just a day.

Fitbit Aria WiFi Smart Scale

If you own a Fitbit, the Aria is a great companion to pick up as well. It’s a smart scale which syncs to your Fitbit account, and it also detects your body fat percentage. So if you are looking to lose weight or even gain weight, this is the scale to pick up. It’ll keep you accountable, and you can see how’ve changed over time as well.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N78 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Yep, you sure can get a robot vacuum for under $250 (and that’s the regular price, not a sale price). This one from ECOVACS is not the most high-end vacuum, but it does clean and does it well. The DEEBOT N78 can still be scheduled to clean whenever you need it to, and be controlled with the included controller. Unfortunately there is no smartphone app available for this one.

Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera

Keep your home and/or office secured with the Nest Cam Outdoor. This is a security camera that does have night vision, and is also weatherproof, which is really what makes it an “outdoor” camera. The Nest Cam Outdoor is a great camera to pick up, and it’s only a few bucks more than the regular Nest Cam. Now the Nest Cam IQ is over $250, but it’s also a great camera with a 4K sensor.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

This one barely comes in at under $250, but it’s a good one. This is a video doorbell for your home. So now you can see who’s at the door without even being home. It does also have a two-way radio, so you can talk to the person at the door. This is great for those times that FedEx needs to leave something at your door, as you can tell them exactly where you want it to be left.

ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Thermostat with Sensor

This is the latest smart thermostat from ecobee, the ecobee4. This one is compatible with Alexa, and is actually basically an echo in your thermostat. So you can talk to your thermostat and find out what the score of the game was, or ask it to buy stuff from Amazon for you and much more. It’s pretty impressive, and surprisingly it does come in at under $250.

