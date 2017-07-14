Best Tech Gadgets Under $100 – July 2017

There’s a lot of great tech out there. But for every product out there, there’s something else that’s cheaper and perhaps better. There are a number of great things that are available for under $100, including Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and much more. Here’s the best tech under $100 for the month of July.

Roku Premiere

If you just picked up a 4K TV (perhaps during Amazon Prime Day), then you’re going to want to grab a Roku Premiere. This is a 4K streaming set-top box and it has a number of great apps and channels available for it already. Including Google Play Movies & TV, YouTube, Hulu, Netflix, HBO GO, and many, many more. It plays in 4K but it does not have HDR compatibility, that’s in the Roku Premiere+.

Buy the Roku Premiere

Bluedio Turbine T2s Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

These are actually well under $100. But the Bluedio Turbine T2s will have you thinking you paid too little. These are a great pair of headphones, in fact they are one of the top-sellers on Amazon. These are wireless headphones, so they are great for those that have a smartphone without a headphone jack. They are also super comfortable and have great battery life. Not to mention some incredible sounding audio coming out of them.

Buy the Bluedio Turbine T2s

RAVPower 22000 Portable Charger

This battery pack from RAVPower is a great one to take a look at as well. This one has a capacity of 22,000mAh, and that will obviously keep you going for quite a while. It does have three USB-A ports, so you can charge multiple devices simultaneously. Additionally, you can also charge it up pretty quickly, since it does support up to 2.4A input for charging. Now it’ll still be a bit slow, after all this is a 22,000mAh battery pack.

Buy the RAVPower 22000 Portable Charger

Amazon Fire TV

If you’re not a big Roku fan, then the Amazon Fire TV is another good option for streaming in 4K. It is also under $100, and offers a ton of different apps and games. It’s built on Amazon’s Fire OS, so all of your favorite apps and games from your Fire tablet are also available here. That includes favorites like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, HBO GO, and many more. There are also some great games available for the Fire TV.

Buy the Amazon Fire TV

SteelSeries Stratus XL

There are a ton of great games available on Android, and quite a few of them support a Bluetooth controller. Now when it comes to Android controllers, look no further than SteelSeries. Its Stratus XL is a great controller for playing Android games, and not only is it under $100, it’s actually under $50 which makes it even better.

Buy the SteelSeries Stratus XL

Samsung Gear VR W/Controller

If you own a Samsung device, then the Gear VR with Controller is a must have. It’s a great virtual reality headset and while it is typically around $129, it is actually under $100 right now. So it’s a great time to pick one up. The Gear VR with Controller is made by Oculus, and has a ton of great games as well as video that you can watch in virtual reality.

Buy the Samsung Gear VR with Controller

Logitech K360 Wireless Keyboard

If you’re in need of a wireless keyboard, Logitech has you covered with its K360. This is a pretty small keyboard, but still comfy to type on. It boasts 3 years of battery life, which is pretty good and it means that you likely won’t ever need to worry about needing to charge this keyboard anytime soon.

Buy the Logitech K360 Wireless Keyboard

Logitech MX Anywhere 2S

Of course, you need a mouse to go with your keyboard and that’s where the MX Anywhere 2S comes in. It’s a slightly more expensive mouse, but definitely worth it. The MX Anywhere 2S works with virtually any operating system and can remember up to three devices. It’s also small and compact, which makes it a great mouse to travel with as it takes up virtually no space in your bag.

Buy the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S

mophie juice pack – Battery Pack Case for Samsung Galaxy S8

The Galaxy S8 already has pretty good battery life, but what’s wrong with getting even more battery out of your Galaxy S8, so you don’t need to find a wall outlet? That’s where the mophie juice pack comes in handy. It’s a case for your Galaxy S8 that has a 2950mAh battery inside, which can wirelessly charge your Galaxy S8 when you need a bit more juice out of your phone. It’s also available for the Galaxy S8 Plus.

Buy the mophie juice pack for Galaxy S8

Buy the mophie juice pack for Galaxy S8 Plus

Harman Kardon Esquire Mini

When it comes to audio, Harman Kardon definitely knows its stuff. And its Esquire Mini Bluetooth speaker here is a great one to take a look at. This is a somewhat small speaker, but it still offers some incredible audio for its size. It also boasts about 8 hours of playback time, which is also pretty good. It’s not quite what you’d get out of some other speakers, but considering its size, its respectable.

Buy the Harman Kardon Esquire Mini