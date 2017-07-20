Best Tablets & 2-in-1s: July 2017

Not many things changed in the world of tablets and Chromebooks since last month, though one device did manage to squeeze to our top 10 list. The ASUS Chromebook Flip C213 was announced earlier this month, and it deserves a spot on this list. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S3 tablet still leads the race, while there are a number of other, compelling devices listed here, so read on if you’re interested.

10. ASUS Chromebook Flip C213

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C213 is ASUS’ latest Chromebook, and interestingly enough, this is a rugged Chromebook. This Chromebook passed military-grade durability tests, and it comes with an 11.6-inch touchscreen, while it packs in 4GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. This device is fueled by the Intel Celeron N3350 SoC, and it is available for purchase through the company’s authorized sellers for $349. ASUS will introduce a more expensive variant of this device in September, and that variant will come with a stylus.

9. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2016)

If you’re in a market for a mid-range tablet, by any chance, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2016) might be just right for you. This device sports a 10-inch 1920 x 1200 display, while it comes in two variants, one with the S Pen stylus, and one without. If you’re interested in the variant with the S Pen stylus, you’ll need to splash out around $290, while the variant without it comes in at a lower price point, but it is currently unavailable.

8. Acer Chromebook R 13

The Acer Chromebook R 13 is a middle-of-the-road Chromebook. This device is fueled by the MediaTek MT8173 Core Pilot quad-core chip, and it has the ability to run Android applications, though pretty much every Chromebook we’ll list today has that option. The Chromebook R 13 comes with a 13-inch fullHD display, and it is currently priced at $359, and it can be purchased through Amazon.

7. Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet

The Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet sports a 10.1-inch 2560 x 1600 display, 3GB of RAM and it comes with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, which is not something we can say many tablets have. The Xperia Z4 Tablet comes in both Wi-Fi only and 4G LTE variants, and both of them can be purchased from Amazon, even though this is not the newest tablet around. If you’re interested, check out the provided links below.

6. Xiaomi Mi Pad 3

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 is one of the newer devices on this list, as it was announced earlier this year. This is Xiaomi’s latest tablet, and one of the most affordable ones on this list, if not the most affordable one. The Mi Pad 3 sports a 7.9-inch 2048 x 1536 display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. MediaTek’s MT8176 64-bit hexa-core SoC is fueling this tablet, and you can purchase it from GearBest for $239.99 as we speak.

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S2

The Galaxy Tab S2 is an option for you if you don’t need the Galaxy Tab S3, or if you’re unwilling to splash out that much cash for a tablet. The Galaxy Tab S2 is still more than capable of handling everyday tasks, it comes in 8-inch and 9.7-inch variants, and you can even choose between Wi-Fi Only and 4G LTE models of this tablet. The Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 with Wi-Fi is currently priced at $297.99 on Amazon, while the 9.7-inch 4G LTE model costs $397.99.

4. ASUS Chromebook Flip C302

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C302, much like the Chromebook Flip C213, can run Android applications. This Chromebook is fueled by the Intel Core m3 processor, it comes with 4GB of RAM and it sports a 12.5-inch fullHD display. The ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 is currently priced at $469 over at Amazon, which actually means it’s at a discount, as it usually costs $499, so this might be the time to get it if you’re interested.

3. Lenovo Yoga Book

The Lenovo Yoga Book sports a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, while it is fueled by the Intel Atom X5-Z8550 processor. Android 6.0 Marshmallow comes pre-installed on this tablet, and you can get this tablet for $321.40 on Amazon at the moment, as it is discounted from $499.99, which is its regular price. This tablet is still more than compelling, and if you’re interested, well, this is your chance to get it.

2. Samsung Chromebook Plus & Pro

The Samsung Chromebook Plus and Pro are the company’s latest Chromebooks, and both of them are more than capable of running Android applications. The Samsung Chromebook Pro is the more powerful of the two, and it’s also more expensive. The Samsung Chromebook Pro is currently priced at $519.99 on Amazon, while you can get its more affordable sibling for $405.75, if you’re interested.

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

The Galaxy Tab S3 is Samsung’s flagship Android tablet, and it’s actually one of the best tablets out there at the moment. This device is made out of metal, and it sports a 9.7-inch 2048 x 1536 display. The Galaxy Tab S3 comes with 4GB of RAM, and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 820 64-bit quad-core processor. This tablet ships with the company’s S Pen stylus, and it costs $499 on Amazon.

