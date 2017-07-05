Best Software to Build Native Apps for Android Phones

Looking to build an Android app? If you have a burning app idea that you’d like to make come to life, then Android is an obvious choice, with over 80% of the smartphone market globally. With a majority share of a worldwide audience, you can position your app to appear in front of more people, more often.

What’s the best way to take advantage of all the features unique to the Android operating system? By building a native app, that’s how.

A native app is one that is built specifically in the language of the operating system that it is intended for. This allows the app to run faster, access the device hardware in the way that it’s meant to be accessed, and work symbiotically with the operating system, no matter what updates come your way.

Put simply, building a native Android app will allow your app to run better than an app programmed in another language that needs to be interpreted first. This means that you will be able to run apps smoothly and brilliantly, whether it’s a new casino app (where the UK has some of the highest levels of adoption and the market is ripe), or you’re creating a fun new image overlaps app, ala Snapchat.

This article runs through Android’s native programming language, as well as some of the best software to use to help develop your new app.

The programming language

If you’re looking to build a native Android app, then you will generally use Java. Java is the official language of Android, and a popular OO language across many other different platforms and uses.

If you don’t have programmers at hand who know Java, or you don’t want to learn it yourself, then there are other options, too, with C++ and Kotlin part of the list of official Android languages – however we do recommend Java as the top choice here.

Additional libraries

While Java itself has a large functionality with many official libraries, there are going to be times in which it doesn’t fulfil all your needs – or it doesn’t fill them exactly how you want. Instead of coding the functionality yourself, there’ll be many times when there’s a library already out there that will do exactly (or almost exactly) what you want.

Just a few handy examples include:

CameraFragment, a library which helps with using the camera functionality of a device within your app

Store, for asynchronous data loading

OkHttp, a library for efficient HTTP operations

It’s always advisable to seek out a library to see if it already exists before trying to code it yourself – after all, why re-invent the wheel?

The IDE

What’s an IDE? That’s an Integrated Development Environment, where all (or almost all) of the tools necessary for app development are wrapped up in one pretty package for easy access and use. An IDE allows you to code, build, and run your apps, all from the one software application. It removes the hassle of working with separate tools for each part of the development process.

If you are working with Java for your native app development, then the IDE of choice is usually going to be Android Studio. Android Studio is the official way to code up your Android apps, and contains a wealth of tools to help specifically develop apps for Android. This includes intelligent code editing (based on IntelliJ), instant running of apps, emulation across the widest range of devices, and simple GitHub integration.

Android Studio is available on Windows, Mac, and Linux, so whatever operating system your desktop or laptop runs, you’ll be easily able to get up and running in no time.

Your deployment – server space

If your app draws or stores information off the device, then you’ll need to configure servers to be able to act as storage and effective network communication with the devices running your app. If you aren’t adept at this particular part of the process, then it may be better to find a company that can help to set it up for you.

Clouded servers make for the ideal solution, rather than running your own servers, and can be relatively cheap to rent, depending on the requirements for your app.

It is important to sort this all out before your app goes live, otherwise you run the risk of the app crashing or becoming unusable, which will ultimately cost you customers.

The Google Play Store

Once your app is tested and complete, and you have your servers configured correctly (if need be), you’re able to post it on the Google Play Store, for Android users to be able to find it and download it. When submitting your app, you’ll need to pay a fee of just $25 to register it. Generally, once you’ve submitted your app it will be on the Play store in a few hours.

Cross platform?

If you develop a Java app for Android and decide then you’d like to publish on iOS too, then there are a few different options that you can choose from.

You can:

Rewrite your Java code into Swift, the native programming language for iOS

Use Codename One, a cross platform Java development project

Try another Java platform that allows for cross platform development

It may be a wise business move to give your app time to flourish on Android before deciding whether to port it to iOS. Releasing your app on another operating system will take time and resources that may be better spent on other activities, such as marketing.

Ultimately, you can build your Android app using pretty much any programming language, with any tools you like. However, here we’ve outlined the best way to get you up and running for the smoothest Android app building experience.

If you don’t have experience writing Java yourself, look to recruit developers that are experienced with Java development for Android and use these software tools themselves. Taking advantage of official Android tools allows you to build an app that’s going to look great and behave well on Android devices.

Do you have any other software that you think is essential to the Android native app development cycle? Make sure to let us know in the comments.