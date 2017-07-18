Best Smartphones in India – July 2017

Twp new smartphones have joined our top 10 list of smartphones for India this month, the OnePlus 5 and the Moto Z2 Play, both of which have become available in the last month or so. Because of these new arrivals, our list did change a bit, but the first three spots remain unchanged, the Galaxy S8 (Plus), the LG G6 and the Google Pixel (XL) remain on top of our list. Having said that, let’s take a look at what else do we have on this list, shall we.

10. Xiaomi Mi 5

The Xiaomi Mi 5 is no longer Xiaomi’s flagship, but the Xiaomi Mi 6 is still not available in India, and the Mi 5 is a great alternative. The Xiaomi Mi 5 is now more affordable than ever, and it sports a really sleek-looking body, with powerful internals. This phone comes with the Snapdragon 820, 3GB / 4GB of RAM and a 5.15-inch fullHD display. The phone now costs around Rs. 23,000 ($356) in India, while you can get it from GearBest for $228.99.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 5

Read More: Xiaomi Mi 5 Review



9. Moto Z2 Play

The Moto Z2 Play is Motorola’s very capable mid-range offering which is made out of metal, and it sports a 5.5-inch fullHD Super AMOLED display. This phone packs in 4GB of RAM on the inside in India, and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 626 SoC. The device also comes with a 3,000mAh non-removable battery, and for those of you who are interested, the Moto Z2 Play is currently priced at Rs. 27,999 ($434) in India, and also on Amazon.com.

Buy The Moto Z2 Play

Read More: Moto Z2 Play Review

8. Honor 8

The Honor 9 is currently available in China and Europe, but it cannot be purchased in India, at least not yet. Well, the Honor 8 is a great alternative, as it’s still more than powerful enough. This phone sports a 5.2-inch fullHD display, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. This handset is fueled by the Kirin 950 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it is currently priced at Rs. 19,990 ($310) in India, which means it is quite affordable compared to the rest of the phones on this list. This phone can also be purchased through Amazon for $325, and via GearBest for around $388.

Buy The Honor 8

Buy The Honor 8 (new)

Buy The Honor 8 (refurbished)

Read More: Honor 8 Review

7. Sony Xperia XZ Premium

The Xperia XZ Premium is the most powerful smartphone Sony has made to date. This handset is made out of metal and glass, while it packs in 4GB of RAM, and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor. This handset comes with a 19-megapixel shooter on the back, and it is priced at Rs. 59,990 ($929) in India, while you can buy it from Amazon for $661.

Buy The Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Read More: Hands-On With The Sony Xperia XZ Premium



6. LG V20

The LG V20 is still one of the more powerful smartphones out there, it comes with two displays, and a dual camera setup on the back. The LG V20 is made out of metal, and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 821 64-bit quad-core SoC, while it sports a 5.7-inch main, and a 2.1-inch secondary display. The LG V20 is currently priced at Rs. 32,000 ($396) in India, and you can also get its global version via Amazon.

Buy The LG V20 (international variant)

Buy The LG V20 (US variant)

Read More: LG V20 Review



5. Samsung Galaxy S7 / Galaxy S7 Edge

The Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S7 Edge handsets are no longer Samsung’s most powerful offerings, but they’re now more affordable than they’ve ever been, so if you’re looking for a really capable Samsung-branded smartphone, these two phones are surely something you should consider. The Galaxy S7 currently costs around Rs. 43,000 ($666) in India, while the Galaxy S7 Edge can be purchased for Rs. 56,000 ($867). Both devices can also be acquired through Amazon.com via links down below.

Buy The Samsung Galaxy S7

Buy The Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Read More: Samsung Galaxy S7 Review

Read More: Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Review



4. OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 is the company’s newest flagship, it is made out of metal, while it sports a 5.5-inch fullHD Optic AMOLED display up front. The phone comes in both 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, while it is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 SoC. Android Nougat is pre-installed on this phone, and the company’s OxygenOS comes is placed on top of it. The 6GB RAM OnePlus 5 is priced at Rs. 32,999 ($511) in India, while the 8GB RAM model costs Rs. 37.999 ($588). You can also purchase it from GearBest for $521.99 (6GB RAM model).

Buy The OnePlus 5 (6GB RAM variant)

Buy The OnePlus 5 (8GB RAM variant)

Read More: OnePlus 5 Review



3. Google Pixel / Pixel XL

The Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL smartphones are still the latest and greatest Google has to offer, as the second-gen models are not scheduled to arrive for a few months. The Google Pixel and Pixel XL handsets are identical in every way, except for the fact that the Pixel XL comes with a larger display. Both devices are fueled by the Snapdragon 821, and they both ship with 4GB of RAM. The Google Pixel costs Rs. 44,000 ($681) in India, while the Pixel XL can be purchased for Rs. 53,000 ($821). You can get both of those phones from Amazon.com as well.

Buy The Google Pixel

Buy The Google Pixel XL

Read More: Google Pixel Review



2. LG G6

The LG G6 is made out of metal and glass, this phone sports a 5.7-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and it comes with 4GB of RAM on the inside. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 821 SoC, and it sports a dual camera setup on the back. Having said that, the LG G6 is priced at Rs. 39,000 ($604) in India at the moment, which is a significant discount compared to its original Rs. 55,000 ($852) price tag. The phone can also be purchased from Amazon.com, links are included down below.

Buy The LG G6

Read More: LG G6 Review

1. Samsung Galaxy S8 & Galaxy S8 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus are amongst the most popular smartphones out there, and also amongst the best ones. Both of these phones are fueled by the Exynos 8895 SoC in India, and they both come with 4GB of RAM on the inside. The Galaxy S8 is priced at Rs. 57,900 ($897) in India, while the Galaxy S8 Plus costs Rs. 64,900 ($1,006). Both of these phones can be purchased from Amazon as well.

Buy The Samsung Galaxy S8

Buy The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Read More: Samsung Galaxy S8 Review