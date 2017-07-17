Best Samsung Galaxy S8 Cases – July 2017

The Galaxy S8 may have been available for a few months now, but there are still loads of Galaxy S8’s being sold and new owners that need some case suggestions. Since the last time we talked about great cases for the Galaxy S8, plenty more have launched. So it’s time to take a fresh look at cases for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

Pelican Vault

This is a wallet case from Pelican, called the “Vault”. This one is also a flip case, and that may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s still a great looking case. Pelican is known for its high-quality storage boxes, which can pretty much handle anything. And recently it got into making cases, like this one for the Galaxy S8. What this means is that, this is going to be a pretty rugged case.

Buy the Pelican Vault Case

OtterBox COMMUTER SERIES

Speaking of rugged cases, the OtterBox COMMUTER SERIES is also a pretty rugged one for the Galaxy S8. It’s fairly bulky as well, which is typical of OtterBox. But the good thing here is that your Galaxy S8 is going to be nice and protected. It’ll be virtually impossible for the Galaxy S8 to get damaged with this case on it.

Buy the OtterBox COMMUTER SERIES

Caseology [Parallax Series]

Caseology makes some really great looking cases for smartphones, and the Parallax Series is just one of many lines that it makes. The Parallax Series offers a great looking case, with a textured back. This makes it easier to hold onto that slippery smartphone – and make no bones about it, the Galaxy S8 is one slippery smartphone.

Buy the Caseology Parallax Series

Spigen Neo Hybrid

Spigen has made a dual-layer case here, that is still pretty thin. What that means is that your Galaxy S8 is going to be protected, all while not adding a whole lot of bulk to that case, and that’s always a good thing. The Spigen Neo Hybrid is one of its most popular cases for any smartphone, which is definitely worth something.

Buy the Spigen Neo Hybrid

Maxboost Galaxy S8 Wallet Case

This is another option for those of you that love wallet cases. This is a flip case that has room to store some of your credit cards, debit cards and even your license. So that way you won’t even need to carry a wallet anymore. Definitely a good idea for those cards that are not yet supported by Samsung Pay.

Buy the Maxboost Galaxy S8 Wallet Case

Ringke Air Prism

This is a pretty thin case with a pretty cool design for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. It has a prism design on the back, which does add a bit of grip to the Galaxy S8. This is important because the Galaxy S8 is made of glass, and is thus a pretty slippery smartphone as it is. And the last thing that most people are going to want to do is to drop their smartphone and break it.

Buy the Ringke Air Prism

Lumion Nova Series Case

Lumion has a pretty inexpensive but definitely useful, case for the Galaxy S8. This is a rugged case that will protect the Galaxy S8 from drops and falls, but also keep it from getting scratches and stuff. Now it’s a slim rugged case, so it’s not going to add a ton of bulk to the device, but still worth picking up.

Spigen Thin Fit

Those of you that love these thin cases, Spigen has a great option for you with its Thin Fit case. This one is thin but it does two important things. One, it provides grip on the Galaxy S8 so that it won’t slip out of your hands, and two it adds a bit of protection so that you won’t need to worry about damaging the device.

Buy the Spigen Thin Fit

Caseology [Coastline Series]

Show off that beautiful design of the Galaxy S8 with this case from Caseology. It’s the Coastline Series, which comes in three colors to match the colors of the Galaxy S8. This includes black, orchid gray and blue coral. It’s a clear case, but it does protect the sides of the Galaxy S8 as well as that curved display, which is definitely important.

Buy the Caseology Coastline Series