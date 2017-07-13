Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers – July 2017

The portable Bluetooth speaker category has really blown up over the past few years. With many newcomers joining in, including names like Anker, AUKEY, Tronsmart and more. Many of which already make smartphone accessories. But which portable Bluetooth speakers are the best? Let’s find out. Here are out top 10.

AUKEY Eclipse

This is AUKEY’s latest Bluetooth speaker. It’s one of the best looking Bluetooth speakers around, at this price point. It’s wrapped in a fabric that keeps it looking good, but also produces some stunning sound from this speaker. It uses Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity, and then it does also have 12 hours of continuous playback.

Buy the AUKEY Eclipse

Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth speaker II

Bose is well-known for its great audio, and great products and the SoundLink Color II is no different. This is the second-generation of its popular, and low-priced speaker. It’s definitely portable, since it is pretty small, and it does come in a few different colors including black, red, blue and white. This speaker produces great sound and lasts all day, with an estimated 12 hour battery life.

Buy the Bose SoundLink Color II

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM

This Bluetooth speaker is a bit unique compared to the others on this list. In that it is waterproof, but it also floats. This is a great speaker for taking with you this summer and taking to the pool or to the beach and listening to your favorite tunes. Not only is it waterproof, but it also has about 10 hours of continuous playback. Which will get you through a full day as well.

Buy the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM

Anker SoundCore Boost

This is one of Anker’s latest Bluetooth speakers as well, it’s the SoundCore Boost and it’s great for those bass-heavy songs. It has Anker’s BassUp to boost the lows, and it is also fairly loud. It has 20W of power inside which is going to fill up a room, and even a full backyard. Great for those summer get-togethers as well.

Buy the Anker SoundCore Boost

JBL Clip 2

The JBL Clip 2 is another interesting speaker, since it’s somewhat small and can clip to just about anything. This means you can clip it to your bag when you’re headed to the beach, and not worry about it fitting in your bag. It’s available in a ton of colors including black, red, blue, teal, white and many others. For such a small speaker, it does also provide some stellar audio.

Buy the JBL Clip 2

Amazon Tap

Obviously we can’t talk about portable Bluetooth speakers and leave the Tap out. It’s the only Alexa-powered speaker that has a battery built in. The Tap isn’t always listening (although that can be turned on in the settings), but it does have Alexa inside which makes it easier to get things done. Of course, you can ask Alexa to go ahead and play some music for you, after all this is a speaker.

Buy the Amazon Tap

Cambridge SoundWorks OontZ Angle 3 PLUS

Cambridge SoundWorks is one of those companies you’ve likely never heard of before, but makes incredible sounding speakers. The OontZ Angle 3 PLUS is one of the top sellers on Amazon and for good reason. While it’s not as loud as the Anker SoundCore Boost, at 10W, it does still provide plenty of sound, and it sounds good. And since it’s a triangle shape, it does fill a room with sound quite nicely.

Buy the Cambridge SoundWorks OontZ Angle 3 PLUS

Sony SRSXB2 Portable Wireless Speaker

Sony is pretty well-known for its speakers and audio equipment, and the SRSXB2 is one of the best bang for your buck speakers from Sony. It’s priced under $100 and offers some incredible sound in a great looking package. This is a Bluetooth speaker, so it’ll work with anything that has Bluetooth connectivity. It’s also available in a few different colors including black, blue, red and many others.

Buy the Sony SRSXB2 Portable Wireless Speaker

Bose SoundLink Revolve

While the Bose SoundLink Color II listed above is a bit cheaper, the SoundLink Revolve is the company’s first 360-degree speaker and offers some incredible sound from its metal build. This makes it easy for the SoundLink Revolve to really fill up the entire room with sound. It also has about 12-hours of battery life which is quite good for a speaker with this type of sound and volume.

Buy the Bose SoundLink Revolve

JBL Flip 4

We’re ending our list with a waterproof speaker, this time from JBL. It’s the newest speaker from JBL and it’s the Flip 4. This one is under $100 and is waterproof. It also provides plenty of sound, and great battery life. It quotes up to 12 hours of continuous playback here. The JBL Flip 4 does also have the ability to have two devices connected to it simultaneously and play music from both. It’s the very popular party mode from JBL, and it works great on the JBL Flip 4.

Buy the JBL Flip 4