Best Fitness Trackers Buyers Guide – July 2017

Summer is in full swing now and if you were delaying starting your new workout routine until now, there’s really no time to lose anymore. Being a modern, tech-savvy consumer that you are, you’re probably looking to facilitate your fitness activities with a contemporary wearable that can track your progress and help you exercise more efficiently. With that in mind, below you’ll find the list of the best fitness trackers that money can currently buy in all price ranges.

Samsung Gear Fit2

Samsung’s Gear Fit lineup remains one of the most recognizable names in the wearable industry that’s been going strong for over three years now and while the highly anticipated Gear Fit3 has yet to be announced, the Gear Fit2 is still one of the most sensible choices for anyone on the lookout for a capable smart wristband that doesn’t require them to break the bank to get it. While there are certainly cheaper alternatives on the market, the $129 Gear Fit2 offers a great balance of price and versatility that many consumers will surely value.

Amazfit Equator

If you’re adamant to spend less than $100 on a fitness tracker and are self-conscious about wearing one in public for any reason, the Amazfit Equator is likely the best fit for your needs. Xiaomi’s device is currently available for as low as $44.74 and looks nothing like its contemporary alternatives, so you should have no issues blending it with your outfit and other jewelry and accessories, thus having a discreet yet efficient activity tracking solution at an affordable price.

Polar V800

If you already own(ed) a fitness tracker or two and are ready to take your exercising activities to the next level, the Polar V800 will certainly help you in that endeavor, though its robust capabilities and overall versatility certainly come at a price that not everyone will be willing or able to pay. As such, this device wasn’t designed for first-time wearable owners but moderately demanding and experienced users who aren’t just looking for a reliable fitness tracker but a full-fledged intelligent sports watch. If you happen to be one of them, you’ll likely find the Polar V800 to be worth every penny.

Huawei TalkBand B2

Huawei’s TalkBand B2 is a niche product that’s looking to cater to a rather specific consumer category – people who need a fitness tracker but also want their next wearable to be able to make and receive high-quality phone calls. While fitness bands with audio calling capabilities are a relatively common sight on the market, the TalkBand B2 is said to be one of the best such solutions ever created, especially in the sub-$200 price range, with the device currently going for as low as $148.90.

Fitbit Alta HR

Fitbit’s Alta HR is one of the most universally accepted intelligent fitness bands on the market and one that’s both accessible to inexperienced wearable users and versatile enough to still be able to serve more demanding consumers. Being available in a wide variety of colors and sizes, this smart wristband will both track your activities and provide you with suggestions on how to improve your workouts through a streamlined user interface that’s extremely easy to navigate, all while setting you back less than $150.

Misfit Shine

Misfit Shine is a minimalist, entry-level device meant to serve as an affordable entry point into the world of wearables. The tracker itself lacks a conventional screen and is only able to present the majority of data it collects through a dedicated mobile app and while it doesn’t offer a broad range of functionalities, its basic activity and sleep tracking methods are extremely efficient, with the band itself being able to last up to six months with a single battery. For less than $30, that’s a pretty good deal, to say the least.

Fitbit Charge 2

Most of the pros of owning Fitbit’s Alta HR apply to the Charge 2 as well, though this particular device also boasts one additional physical button that can be used for starting and stopping workout tracking and controlling alarms, among other things. Much like its alternative, this wearable caters to a broad demographic and is available in numerous sizes and colors, so the choice between the two comes down to personal preference, with both offering good value for money and a high degree of customization.

Polar A370

The Polar A370 is one of the most capable fitness trackers on the market aimed at extremely demanding users who want everything from heart rate and activity tracking to smart notifications, sleep monitoring, and GPS functions. Much like Polar’s V800, the A370 isn’t a cheap device, though it’s significantly more affordable than the company’s flagship sports watch while still boasting the majority of its features and an even more compact design.

Xiaomi Mi Band 2

Xiaomi’s Mi Band 2 is the cheapest device on this list and while its price is comparable to that of the Misfit Shine, this particular model is also equipped with an OLED screen that’s usually found on much more premium wearables. While the presence of a screen means you can’t expect the band to run for months on a single charge, it will still provide you with up to 20 days of operation without having to be refueled. Coupled with the fact that it’s compatible with almost every contemporary smartphone on the planet, this product is the best choice for people who are looking for a reliable fitness tracker while being adamant to spend as little money as possible.

Garmin Forerunner 935

While the Polar V800 if meant for experienced wearable users, Garmin’s Forerunner 935 is the ultimate sports watch for consumers who aren’t willing to make a single compromise. The device boasts all of the functions of the best fitness trackers on the market while simultaneously being a smartwatch with numerous capabilities that’s both extremely compact and energy-efficient, being able to last up to two weeks on a single charge despite its spacious 1.2-inch LCD panel. If you’re a highly active person that practices everything from running and swimming to cycling and regularly hitting the gym and are looking for the ultimate companion to help you exercise as efficiently as possible, Garmin’s Forerunner 935 is the wearable for you.