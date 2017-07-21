Best Chromebooks – July 2017

Whether you are new to the Chromebook scene or a Chrome OS professional, there has never been a better time to pick up a new Chromebook. Right now the market is filled with good quality options and most importantly, options that span the price spectrum. As a result, regardless of experience with Chromebooks, or budget available, there is a good chance that there is an ideal Chromebook waiting for you. In fact, there are so many options nowadays that it can be difficult to really know which new Chromebook to go for. To help with that decision, here are our picks for best Chromebooks for July, 2017. With some options focusing more on features, and others on being price-sensitive.

10. ASUS Chromebook Flip

The ASUS Chromebook Flip is now a slightly older Chromebook, compared to the rest on this list, however, this is a Chromebook ideally suited to those looking for the ultimate option in portability. After all, this is a Chromebook which is more akin in size to a tablet, due to the ASUS Chromebook Flip coming equipped with a 10.1-inch display. Adding to that portability, is the Chromebook Flip’s flexibility, as this is a Chromebook which can be manipulated into a number of different positions – making it a great option for use regardless of the situation. If space is an issue, you can simply change the position of the Chromebook to adopt more of a tablet-like position.

Design aside, the specs are not that bad either. This is a Chromebook that is available in either 2GB or 4GB RAM flavors, which also differ in storage size (16GB vs 32GB). Whichever RAM and storage configuration chosen, the ASUS Chromebook Flip comes powered by a Rockchip (RK3288) processor. As for the price, right now the ASUS Chromebook Flip is available to buy for as little as $200 – which is a pretty good price for this Chromebook.

9. Acer Chromebook 11 CB3-131

In reality, the Acer Chromebook 11 CB3-131 offers a fairly basic Chrome OS experience. After all, this is not a Chromebook that comes with any OTT features, design points, or anything else. This is quite simply… just a Chromebook. But that is where its strength lies, as the Acer Chromebook 11 CB3-131 looks to offer a solid and reliable Chromebook experience at an affordable price. As this Chromebook retails for well under $200. Making it an ideal option for those who are looking for a no gimmick Chromebook which they can rely on.

As for the specs, like the design, things are kept basic with the Acer Chromebook 11 CB3-131 – the display comes in at 11.6-inches (with a 1366 x 768 resolution), the RAM comes in at 2GB, the storage at 16GB, and the processor is an Intel Celeron (N2840).

8. Lenovo 100s Chromebook

Generally speaking, the Lenovo 100S Chromebook goes toe-to-toe with the Acer Chromebook 11 CB3-131. As like the Acer Chromebook, the Lenovo 100S Chromebook is also designed to be a no thrills Chromebook. There are no major design or feature selling points and if anything, this is a rather generic Chromebook and Chrome OS experience. But again, this is where its strength lies and especially considering the price, as the Lenovo 100S Chromebook can be picked up for as low as $159.99. Making it one of the most affordable Chromebooks you can currently buy.

On the spec front, the Lenovo 100S Chromebook essentially offers an identical spec list to the Acer Chromebook. With the Lenovo 100S Chromebook also coming equipped with an 11.6-inch display (with a 1366 x 768 resolution). In addition to the same 2GB RAM, the same 16GB internal storage, and even powered by the same Intel Celeron (N2840) processor. Of the two, the Lenovo 100S Chromebook is the cheaper Chromebook this month, and therefore, the better option to go for right now.

7. Samsung Chromebook 3

However, before you do buy the Lenovo 100S Chromebook, it is worth taking a look at the Samsung Chromebook 3. As right now, this Chromebook is priced extremely close to the Lenovo option, while offering an improvement in specs. In fact, the Samsung Chromebook 3 is actually available in two models where the only real difference is in the RAM level. So for instance, Samsung offers the Chromebook 3 in a 2GB and a 4GB flavor. However, right now the 4GB model has seen a price drop and can be picked up for only $169. Which for a Chromebook coming from a major brand like Samsung, and boasting a simplistic design, makes this a really good option to consider.

Besides the 4GB RAM, the Samsung Chromebook 3 comes equipped with an 11.6-inch display along with a 1366 x 768 resolution. As well as 16GB storage, and is powered by an Intel Celeron N3050 processor. So if you are looking for a solid, reliable, simple, and affordable Chromebook this month, then the 4GB version of the Samsung Chromebook 3 is our pick to go for.

6. Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook

As we are moving down the list, the Chromebooks now start to offer a little more than the previous options. While the general Chrome OS experience remains the same, these next few Chromebooks bring with them slightly more unique selling points. The first of which is the Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook. As far as Chromebooks go, this is one of the newest Chromebooks to become available and one which looks to offer a highly-durable Chromebook experience. So much so, that the Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook arguably offers durability over attractiveness. As while this is a rather plain-looking Chromebook, it is one which is built to last and can not only withstand drops from a certain height, but can also withstand liquid spills directly on the keyboard. Making this an all-round solid option for those looking for a Chromebook that can withstand the perils of daily life.

When it comes to the specs, everything is pretty much in line with what you might expect from a Chromebook priced in this region, with the Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook coming loaded with a 11.6-inch display (with a 1366 x 768 resolution), as well as 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a MediaTek 8173C processor. As for the price, the Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook can be picked up for $279.99.

5. Lenovo ThinkPad 13

Although the Lenovo ThinkPad 13 is an older model compared to the Chromebook Flex 11, it is one which offers a little more for a lower price. It is not quite as protected as the Flex 11, and some of the specs are not quite as high, but what you are getting here is a very good and solid Chromebook option. Not to mention that the Lenovo ThinkPad 13 is a larger Chromebook as well. As this one comes equipped with a 13.3-inch display, although the resolution remains the same as that found on the Flex 11 (1366 x 768).

As for the rest of the specs, the Lenovo ThinkPad 13 comes loaded with 4GB RAM, 16GB storage and is powered by an Intel Celeron 3855U. Best of all though is the price, as the Lenovo ThinkPad 13 can currently be picked up for about $200. Which is a very good price considering this Chromebook first launched for just under the $300 marker. Making the Lenovo ThinkPad 13 an ideal option for those looking for a larger display experience, without paying a higher price.

4. Acer Chromebook R 13

Speaking of a larger display experience, if you really do want to up your Chromebook game, then the Acer Chromebook R 13 is worth considering. First up, this Chromebook also comes with a 13.3-inch display. Although here the resolution has been bumped up to 1920 x 1080. Likewise, the specs are also on point with the Acer Chromebook R 13 coming equipped with 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and powered by a MediaTek (MT8173C) quad-core processor.

However, they are just the baseline numbers as where the Acer Chromebook R 13 really shines is in its design. Acer has become quite prevalent in bringing Chromebooks to market and this has resulted in the company really nailing down its individual design, and one which has proven popular among Chromebook owners. The Acer Chromebook R 13 in particular, takes that standard Acer Chromebook design and includes it within a body which can be manipulated for optimal use in different scenarios. So like the ASUS Chromebook Flip, the Acer Chromebook R 13 is able to be used in any number of different positions. The only real downside with the Acer Chromebook R 13 is its price, as it is more expensive than other solid options – with this Chromebook typically costing $389.99 to buy.

3. Acer Chromebook 14

If you are looking for a good Chromebook but do not particularly need a Chromebook which bends in just about every direction, then the Acer Chromebook 14 is one worth considering. In many ways, this is very similar to Chromebook R 13 although the difference is that the Acer Chromebook 14 adopts more of a traditional laptop design and appearance. However, if that is all you are looking for, then the savings here greatly outweighs the bending nature of the Chromebook R 13 – as the Acer Chromebook 14 can be picked up for well under $300, with its current listed price at $265.

For that price, you are getting a Chromebook which comes with a near-identical build quality and design, and from the same company. Likewise, the specs are largely the same with the Acer Chromebook 14 also coming equipped with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. Although the processor powering this model is an Intel Celeron N3160 processor. Another notable difference is that the Chromebook 14 offers a larger display experience, with this one coming in at 14-inches, while maintaining the same 1920 x 1080 resolution.

2. ASUS Chromebook Flip C302

When it comes to the top two Chromebook options, this one and the one in the number 1 spot have remained in their respective positions ever since they were released. As far as Chromebooks go, these two do represent the best in class experience at the moment, and while some may prefer one over the over, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 remains our second-best pick Chromebook this month. This Chromebook is actually the next-generation version of the Chromebook in our number 10 spot, which does really highlight the benefits on offer with the ASUS Flip range. So like that previous model, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 also comes with a rotating hinge which allows it to be manipulated and used in a number of different positions. However, everything else about this Chromebook has been upgraded.

For instance, if the 10.1-inch display on the original Chromebook Flip is just too small, then this is the one to go for as the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 comes loaded with a more accommodating 12.5-inch display. Likewise, this display also includes a greater 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 also comes boasting a very solid spec breakdown, including 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and an Intel Core m3 processor. So in virtually all respects, this Flip option offers considerably more for your money. Although, it does cost significantly more than the rest of the Chromebooks on this list, with the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 currently priced at $469.

1. Samsung Chromebook Plus/Pro

Which means that once again the Samsung Chromebook Plus/Pro remains our go-to Chromebook for this month. These Chromebooks are largely interchangeable with the most notable difference being the processor that powers them. As the Chromebook Plus comes loaded with an OP1 hexa-core processor (clocking at 2.0 GHz), while the Chromebook Pro comes loaded with an Intel Core m3 processor (clocking at 2.2 GHz). The rest of the specs remain common to both models and include a 12.3-inch display with a 2400 x 1600 resolution, as well as 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage.

However, while the core specs are certainly an improvement on the rest of the Chromebook options, they do only represent some of the value that is on offer with Samsung’s latest Chromebooks. As these are designed with numerous OTT features. Most notably the inclusion of a stylus which adds a fairly unlimited value to the Chrome OS experience. Not forgetting that these Chromebooks also come loaded with a rotating hinge, so like the best of the rest of the Chromebooks, the Samsung Chromebook Plus/Pro can be adjusted and used in different positions, to account for different situations and environments. Although all this added functionality does come at a price, with the Samsung Chromebook Plus/Pro being two of the most expensive Chromebooks currently on the market. The Samsung Chromebook Plus for instance, comes with a $449.99 price tag, while the Samsung Chromebook Pro sees its price escalate to $549.99. However, this month both models seem to be on sale, with the Samsung Chromebook Plus available to buy for $405 and the Samsung Chromebook Pro available for $519.99. Making right now a very good time to consider these two must-have Chromebooks.