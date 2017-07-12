Best Chromebook Accessories — July 2017

There are some pretty important accessories that everyone should pick up for their Chromebook. Whether that is a mouse, or a Bluetooth keyboard, perhaps a monitor or a carrying case. We’ve rounded up the best Chromebook accessories that are currently available, below.

Logitech M705 Wireless Marathon Mouse

With this mouse from Logitech, you’ll need to worry about the battery life. Logitech claims that it can last a whopping 3 years on a single charge. Which is pretty good for those that don’t want to worry about their mouse dying. It does connect to your Chromebook (also Windows and macOS devices) through a USB-A dongle. Unfortunately it does not have Bluetooth connectivity.

nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 Mini Adapter

If you have a newer Chromebook, there’s a high possibility that you have just USB-C ports. Which is good and all, but many of your accessories may only support USB-A, luckily there’s an adapter for that. This adapter from nonda is highly-rated and also fairly small. So you can plug in your external hard drive to this adapter and be good to go.

WD My Passport Portable External Hard Drive

While Chromebooks likely have enough storage for the most of us to store what we need to store, it’s always nice to have an external hard drive available. And Western Digital has a good one here in the My Passport. It’s a portable external hard drive, so it only needs a USB port, and it also goes up to 4TB of space, which is an insane amount.

VicTsing Wireless Mouse

If you are just looking for a cheap mouse to get the job done, VicTsing has a great option here. This one is routinely under $20, and does everything you’d need. It is a wireless mouse and uses a USB dongle, so unfortunately there’s no Bluetooth connectivity on this one either, but it’s still a great option.

Egiant Water-repellent Protective Chromebook Case

This here is a really good case to protect your Chromebook. It’s available in three sizes. One that sports 11.6-inch Chromebooks, another for 12-13.3-inch models and a third that supports up to 15.4-inch screens. Keep in mind that this may not work for some of the newer ones that use a 3:2 aspect ratio display, as those are a bit taller than traditional Chromebooks and laptops.

Sceptre E E248W-1920R 24″ Ultra Thin LED Monitor

If you are using a Chromebook as your main setup, you may want to invest in a monitor to plug it into. This one from Sceptre is a good one, and measures about 24-inches. It’s an LED monitor with a HDMI port for plugging your Chromebook, or another laptop into. It is 1080p, so unfortunately it’s not QHD or 4K, but neither are Chromebooks anyways.

ASUS VZ279H Frameless 27″ Monitor

Here’s another monitor worth looking at. It’s a bit more high-end with a larger display. It’s what ASUS calls “frameless” because it has very small bezels, with the only real bezel being on the bottom of the screen. That offers a pretty good look. It’s also a widescreen monitor, which looks great when watching video.

Anker Bluetooth Ultra-Slim Keyboard

This keyboard is a pretty slim one, and makes it a great companion for a Chromebook. This uses Bluetooth for connectivity, so it’s great for using with your Chromebook and other devices. It’ll work with both Android and iOS devices as well as Windows and macOS laptops. Anker says that it is about 30% smaller than traditional keyboards, so it is definitely ultra-slim.

BeneStellar 2-Pack 6ft / 1.8m Reversible USB C Nylon Braided Cable

With most newer Chromebooks coming with USB-C ports for charging, it’s a good idea to pick up a spare cable or two. We are featuring these because they are braided cables, so they are heavy duty and rugged. But they are also 6-feet long. Meaning they are about as long as the cables that come with your new Chromebook.

LENTION USB-C Hub with Type C, USB 3.0 Ports and SD/TF Card Reader

Most Chromebooks do have a SD card slot, but some are missing it. So this USB-C hub is a great item to pick up. This plugs into your USB-C port and provides you with an additional USB-C port for charging, three USB-A (at 3.0 speed) ports and a SD card reader. This is also great for those that need a few extra USB ports, because you can never have too many of those.

