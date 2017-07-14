Best Chrome Web Store Apps – July 2017

Google’s Chrome Web Store is not exactly comparable to the Play Store when it comes to the number of apps it offers, but there are some quality apps offered there as well, which can enhance your Chrome desktop experience to a certain degree. Having said that, we’re here to take a look at some of the best apps you’ll find in the Chrome App Store, well, at least our top 10 list of best Chrome Web Store applications.

Postman

Postman might not be an app that a regular user would opt to install, but if you’re a developer, well, then this app can do you much good. Postman will help you build APIs faster by offering you a simple-to-use GUI, and offering you a ton of various options. Postman is actually one of the most popular development applications for Chrome at the moment, if not the most popular one, and it’s free.

Polarr Photo Editor

If you’re looking for a rather capable photo editor for Chrome, well, then Polarr is here to save the day. This app for Chrome is actually a really capable photo editing tool, it has a ton of complex features built in, and might even serve you well if you’re a professional photographer. Face detection and advanced fast editing panel, Liquify, clone, healing… and a ton of other features are included here, and this app is free to use, though in-app purchases are included.

Grammarly

Grammarly is actually more of an extension of Chrome than an actual app, but this tool is so useful we simply had to list it here. Once installed, Grammarly will check whatever you write in Chrome and make sure that the grammar is spot on, well, this tool can only do so much, but it will make sure that you don’t have any obvious typos or mistakes in your text. Having said that, a paid subscription is available, which can make this tool a lot more useful.

Google Photos

Many people out there use the Google Photos app, and the company has released an app for Chrome as well, which you can install. This app will pretty much give you access to all the options that you can use if you go to photos.google.com, but makes accessing everything more convenient. Google Photos, for those of you who do not know, can store your photos and videos online for free, though they will be cropped if they’re too large, even though Google does a great job of compressing images while keeping their quality. It’s worth noting that you can buy storage and save your photos and video in their online format, of course.

Pocket

Pocket is, essentially, a read-it-later service, and it has managed to become extremely popular over the years. This app has been available for Android for a long time now, and it is available for Chrome as well, and it does pretty much everything it does on Android, and the UI is pretty similar too. Pocket is free to use in general, and this app for Chrome is also free, so if you’re looking for such a tool, Pocket is here for you.

Wunderlist for Chrome

Wunderlist is a very popular Android application, it has been around for quite some time now, and in case you’re using Wunderlist, you might want to consider installing its app for Chrome. This app will, essentially, give you access to all of your notes, and whatever else you’ve stored on Wunderlist. For those of you who don’t know what this is, Wunderlist is essentially a to-do list manager, though it comes with many options. The Wunderlist app is free to download and use.

Kami – PDF and Document Markup

Kami is one of the best PDF and document markup tools out there, and it comes in a form of a Chrome app as well. In case you’re studying and need to keep track of important definitions, or you need to mark something for some other reasons, Kami can come in quite handy. This app works with both Google Drive and Google Classroom, and it supports a wide range of files, including PDF, MS Word and Google Docs documents, image files, and so on.

Feedly

Feedly is one of the most popular RSS readers out there, it has been available for Android for quite some time now, and it has actually been available on the Chrome Web Store for a while as well. Feedly offers a really sleek UI, combined with a ton of options which you can take advantage of. All you need to do is set up your RSS feed sources, organize them into categories if you’d like, and you’re good to go.

Chrome Remote Desktop

Using the Chrome Remote Desktop app, you can access other people’s PC, if they allow you to, of course. Now, you can access another person’s computer (or your own if you’re not home), through either Chrome browser or Chromebook, all you need to do is install this application and set it up. This is a cross-platform service, by the way, it works on a wide range of operating systems.

Plex

Plex is basically your media center, its goal is to organize all of your personal media, no matter where you keep it, and luckily for those of you who use both Plex and Chrome, a Chrome app is available. Plex lets you access your media no matter where you are, as long as you have an internet connection. All you need to do is set up this application so that it groups your media files, and you’re good to go.

