Best Chinese Smartphones – July 2017

Since June, two new smartphones managed to get into our top 5 best Chinese smartphones list, the Nubia Z17 and the OnePlus 5. Both of these phones were announced last month, and both are quite compelling, though the OnePlus 5 is considerably more affordable. The Xiaomi Mi 6 and the OnePlus 5 are both fueled by the Snapdragon 835 SoC, and both are quite affordable, while the rest of this list is also filled with really powerful handsets, read on.

5. Nubia Z17

The Nubia Z17 was announced earlier this month, and this is Nubia’s all new flagship smartphone. This handset is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 SoC, while it comes with no bezels on the sides, and it also packs in 6GB or 8GB of RAM, depending on which variant of the device you opt to purchase. This phone is not yet available from GearBest, but it will be soon, and if you’re interested, you can hit the link down below in order to stay up to date. The Nubia Z17 will cost around $600 from GearBest once it lands.

The Nubia Z17 Arrival Notice

4. Honor 9

The Honor 9 is Honor’s all-new flagship smartphone which is, more or less, a smartphone alternative to the Honor V9 aka Honor 8 Pro. This handset was first announced in China, and it is now available in Europe as well. The Honor 9 is made out of metal and glass, it sports a 5.15-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of storage, depending on where you purchase it. This phone can be purchased from Amazon (European sites) for around €429 (depending on where you buy it). The phone is not yet available on GearBest, but it is coming soon.

Buy the Honor 9

The Honor 9 Arrival Notice

3. Huawei P10 & Huawei P10 Plus

The Huawei P10 and the Huawei P10 Plus are the company’s current flagship smartphones, and they’re both fueled by the Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core processor. The Huawei P10 sports a 5.1-inch Full HD display, while the Huawei P10 Plus comes with a 5.5-inch QHD panel. Both devices ship with a dual camera setup (20-megapixel + 12-megapixel) on the back, and on top of those sensors you’ll find Leica’s lenses. The Huawei P10 is out of stock on GearBest, at least at the moment, but you can get the Huawei P10 and the Huawei P10 Plus via Amazon for $679.99 and $649, respectively. It’s a bit odd that the Plus model is cheaper, but there you have it.

Buy The Huawei P10

Buy The Huawei P10

Buy The Huawei P10 Plus

Read More: Hands-On With The Huawei P10

Read More: Huawei P10 Review

2. Xiaomi Mi 6

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is the company’s all-new flagship, and a really affordable phone considering what it offers. This handset sports a 5.15-inch Full HD display, 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of non-expandable storage. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it ships with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, with Xiaomi’s MIUI 8 OS on top of it. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is priced at $429 over at GearBest (international 64GB storage variant), while the ceramic model is currently out of stock. You can also get the 128GB storage model if you want, that link is also included down below.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 6 (International Variant)

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 6 (Ceramic Variant)

Pre-order the Xiaomi Mi 6 (128GB Storage Variant, Global)

Read More: Hands-On With The Xiaomi Mi 6

Read More: Xiaomi Mi 6 Review

1. OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 landed last week, and it is currently available from GearBest. The 6GB RAM variant of the device can be purchased for $529.99, while the 8GB RAM model costs $599.99. Having said that, this phone is made out of anodized aluminum, while it comes with a dual camera setup on the back, and a front-facing fingerprint scanner. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, and it packs in a 3,300mAh battery on the inside.

Buy the OnePlus 5 (6GB RAM variant)

Buy the OnePlus 5 (8GB RAM variant)