Best Battery Cases for Samsung Galaxy S8 – July 2017

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus both have fairly decent battery life, in fact it’s one of the things people have been raving about, when it comes to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. But there are still times where you may need some additional battery life, and that’s where these battery cases can come in handy. Here are the best battery cases available for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus as of right now.

Vproof Juice Pack Power Bank Cover

Likely not a company you’ve heard of before, but Vproof does make some great battery cases that are available for a pretty low price. This one is available for the Galaxy S8 with a 5000mAh capacity and the Galaxy S8 Plus with a 5500mAh capacity. These will definitely extend the battery life of both devices, and also keep them protected throughout the day.

BIYOUSUO Charger Case 5000 mAh Extended Backup Battery Juice Pack

BIYOUSUO is another one that has a pretty large battery included in its case for the Galaxy S8 (doesn’t appear to yet be available for the Galaxy S8 Plus). It will definitely keep your Galaxy S8 going all day long and then some. But since it does have a 5000mAh capacity, it will add a ton of bulk to your Galaxy S8, so keep that in mind before buying it.

mophie juice pack

Definitely the biggest name when it comes to battery cases right now, mophie has already released its juice pack for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. The battery is actually slightly smaller than what’s in the Galaxy S8, what this means is that it won’t be able to fully recharge the Galaxy S8, but it will get you through the full day if you are a heavy user of the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus.

Trianium Atomic Pro s8 Charging Battery Pack

Trianium has quietly been moving up as a fairly popular name for battery cases as well, and the Atomic Pro s8 is their latest for the Galaxy S8. It offers up a 4500mAh battery, which should keep your Galaxy S8 going all day long. It doesn’t yet have one for the Galaxy S8 Plus, but it will be coming in the very near future.

ICONIC 5000mAh Rechargeable Charging External Battery S8

ICONIC also has a battery case for the Galaxy S8, this one is also a 5000mAh battery capacity, and that should recharge that 3000mAh battery included in the Galaxy S8 with ease and still have some juice left over. This is one of the thinner cases available that provides some juice for your Galaxy S8, so it’s definitely worth taking a look at.

WingYeah 4200mAh Extended Battery Pack Power Cases

Capping out our short list of Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus battery cases, is this one from WingYeah. It offers up 4200mAh of capacity for keeping your Galaxy S8 charged up throughout the day. It’s also somewhat slim, considering it does house a 4200mAh battery inside. It’s also one of the cheaper ones on this list.

