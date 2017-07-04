Banggood Sponsored Promo: OnePlus 5 Discount

The OnePlus 5 is one of the hottest smartphones out there at the moment, and the device is now discounted over at Banggood. The 6GB RAM variant of the phone can now be purchased from Banggood for $495.89 if you utilize the provided coupon which is placed below this article, along with a purchase link for the phone. The device is usually priced at $569.99 over at Banggood, so this is a pretty hefty discount, as you can save $74 this way. If you’re unable to purchase the phone directly from OnePlus because of your location, or are simply looking for a different place to get it for one reason or the other, this is the way to do it. Now, it is worth noting that Banggood has reserved 100 units for you to grab with this coupon code, so if you’re interested, it might be wise to act fast.

OnePlus had introduced the OnePlus 5 last month, and the device comes in two variants, actually, both the 6GB and 8GB RAM models of the device have been announced. The 6GB RAM model of the phone comes with 64GB of internal storage (that is the model currently available for $495.89 over at Banggood), while the 8GB RAM variant sports 128GB of storage on the inside. This phone does not have a microSD card slot expansion, but most users will find the provided storage more than enough for their needs. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels the OnePlus 5, and that is, next to the Exynos 8895, the most powerful mobile processor out there at the moment. The OnePlus 5 is made out of anodized aluminum, and it comes with a dual camera setup on its back, where you will also notice an LED flash, a noise canceling microphone and the company’s branding.

This smartphone sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Optic AMOLED display, and a 3,300mAh battery is included on the inside of the phone. 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel shooters are placed on the back of the device, while a single 16-megapixel camera can be found on the front side of this phone. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the OnePlus 5, and on top of it, you’ll be able to find the company’s OxygenOS UI. OnePlus’ Dash Charge fast charging tech is also included in this package, and it’s worth noting that the 6GB RAM model of the device comes in Slate Gray color variant, while the 8GB RAM variant comes in a Midnight Black option.

