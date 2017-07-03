‘Backup & Sync’ Google Drive Feature Delayed But Coming Soon

The Backup & Sync feature of Googe Drive missed its planned release date and was consciously delayed, the Mountain View, California-based tech giant said, adding that the functionality should still be launched soon. The tool was originally announced in mid-June, with Google setting its launch for June 28, though the company now opted to move that date due to “valuable feedback” from its users. According to an update on the matter posted on the official G Suite blog last week, the Alphabet-owned firm is currently in the process of making “improvements” to the Backup & Sync functionality, though no further details on the situation have yet been given. Google said that the tool is now set to launch “in the next several weeks,” with a recent update to the G Suite Release Calendar suggesting that the launch will happen next Wednesday, July 12.

It’s currently unclear whether the company is planning to roll out the feature in a staged manner over several weeks or if the launch will happen in a much shorter timeframe, though the exact nature of its release will likely depend on how successful Google ends up being in its efforts to further improve the functionality. If Google Drive’s developers believe Backup & Sync still needs significant work next week, it’s possible that the firm opts to release the feature in a gradual manner over ten or more days while simultaneously working on getting it to a desired level of quality.

The exact scope of Backup & Sync’s beta testing period is unknown at this point in time, though Google may start extending the availability of the experimental version of the service to more users even before next Wednesday. Just like its name suggests, the tool will facilitate the process of backing up and syncing data from different physical locations, in addition to presenting users with straightforward file management options. It’s still unclear whether users will be expected to download some software following the release of the feature or if the latest build of the Google Drive client already has all of the necessary code and is simply waiting for a server-side switch but more details on the matter should follow shortly, no later than next week.