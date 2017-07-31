Back to School Buying Guide 2017: Best Smartphones

Going back to school means it’s time for a new smartphone. And luckily there are plenty of great smartphones to pick up for back to school this year. Including some models that won’t break the bank like the Nokia 6 or the Honor 6X. There are also some higher-end models like the Galaxy S8 and HTC U11 also available. So there are plenty to choose from. But the question is, which of these are the best for taking back to school? Well we’ve rounded up the best of the best down below.

All of the smartphones we have down below are great choices, some of them are cheaper than others, and they all have different use cases. For instance, the Huawei Mate 9 and the ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom are great models for those that take a lot of pictures, or perhaps are going to be majoring in photography this year. While something like the Galaxy S8 will be great for watching movies and such. There are a ton of great choices, and none of the models listed below will really be a bad choice, it all depends on what you’re looking for and what your budget might be for a new smartphone this school year.