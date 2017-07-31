Back to School Buying Guide 2017: Best Smartphones
Going back to school means it’s time for a new smartphone. And luckily there are plenty of great smartphones to pick up for back to school this year. Including some models that won’t break the bank like the Nokia 6 or the Honor 6X. There are also some higher-end models like the Galaxy S8 and HTC U11 also available. So there are plenty to choose from. But the question is, which of these are the best for taking back to school? Well we’ve rounded up the best of the best down below.
All of the smartphones we have down below are great choices, some of them are cheaper than others, and they all have different use cases. For instance, the Huawei Mate 9 and the ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom are great models for those that take a lot of pictures, or perhaps are going to be majoring in photography this year. While something like the Galaxy S8 will be great for watching movies and such. There are a ton of great choices, and none of the models listed below will really be a bad choice, it all depends on what you’re looking for and what your budget might be for a new smartphone this school year.
The Honor 6X is a great smartphone to take back to school this year, since it’s a cheap device, but very capable. It sports a 5.5-inch full HD display, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It does also have a dual-camera setup on the back which allows you to take some great pictures. Finally, it has a 3340mAh battery inside, which is going to keep you going all day long.
The Moto G5 Plus is another great smartphone that won’t break the bank. This one has a 5.2-inch 1080p display, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 626 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is also a micro SD card slot available for expanding storage and it does support Adoptable Storage, so you can format it as internal storage.
If you’re looking for a smartphone that is the best of the best, the Galaxy S8 is the route to go. It’s one of the more expensive ones on this list, but still a great buy. It has a 5.8-inch Quad HD display, powered by the Snapdragon 835, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It does also have a micro SD card slot available for expanding storage and has a 3000mAh battery inside.
The Huawei Mate 9 is a great smartphone as well, it’s actually under $500 right now and it has a stunning 5.9-inch display. It’s powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 960 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is also a micro SD card slot inside with a 4000mAh battery included. It does have a dual-camera setup, one that is a 20-megapixel sensor and the other is a 12-megapixel sensor.
The HTC U11 has all of the usual specs, including a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. But it does also have Alexa, unlike the Huawei Mate 9, it actually has hands-free Alexa. Allowing you to simply say “Alexa” and then give her a command without opening an app or anything. It’s a great device that you can also squeeze to do different things.
The Nokia 6 is an Amazon Prime Exclusive smartphone which means there are ads. But you can pay the extra $50 and remove those ads. The Nokia 6 is a great smartphone from Nokia. Although it is not a high-end smartphone, it does have great performance. There’s a Snapdragon 435 inside with 2GB of RAM. Which will allow you to get day-to-day things done, but not much more than that.
If you’re a camera-buff, the ZenFone 3 Zoom is a great smartphone to grab. It has a dual-camera setup as well, but it works like the iPhone’s. So that the second lens is a telephoto lens, for zooming in on subjects. This camera will allow for better optical zoom because of that, than most other smartphones. And it does also come with up to 128GB of storage.
Talk about nostalgia, first Nokia and now BlackBerry on this list? The KEYone is a great smartphone from BlackBerry. It offers a somewhat rugged body, with a great physical keyboard and a battery that can last for days. This is going to make it easy for students to type up notes on their smartphones and study from their KEYone while on the go.
The LG G6 is LG’s latest smartphone and it has a fairly large display for its size, which is 5.7-inches. It uses a 18:9 aspect ratio display, so that it has small bezels and it’s a taller display. There is a Snapdragon 821 processor inside with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. LG does also include a micro SD card slot for expanding that storage, and there is a non-removable 3300mAh battery inside.