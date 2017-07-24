Back To School Buying Guide 2017: Best Headphones
Whether you are studying, going out for a run or just relaxing and listening to music, headphones are another essential for heading back to school. These days, headphones come in many different form factors, and each with something unique. Prices range from as little as $5 to well over $350. So there’s plenty to choose from here. Headphones are necessary for most students to help them unwind from a long day of studying or going from class to class.
In the list below, we have a number of headphones included. Some of these are wired headphones, others are Bluetooth (there are more Bluetooth options, due to the fact that many smartphones are ditching the headphone jack). There are also some earbuds that are great for working out or running. These are essential also since they are sweatproof, and means that you can run on a hot day without worrying about your headphones getting damaged. Obviously that’s a big deal as well. Some of the biggest names in audio are on this list including Bose, Beats, Jaybird and many others. Take a look at the list below, and all of these are available on Amazon with Prime’s free two-day shipping included as well.
This is the latest pair of wireless earbuds from Jaybird – a division of Logitech. These are some of the best Bluetooth earbuds out there, sporting about 12 hours of battery life as well as being sweatproof. These also offer some fantastic sound while being lightweight, so they won’t interfere with your workouts.
The Bose QuietComfort 35’s are some of the best wireless headphones around. These are truly wireless headphones with noise cancellation, allowing you to really get into studying and not be disturbed. These also offer around 12 hours of battery life, which is about the industry average these days. This pair also is very comfortable to wear for multiple hours on end, which is also important.
Here’s another pair of in-ear headphones, this time from AKG. And since they are from AKG, you know that the audio is pretty impressive. These are wired, in-ear headphones, so you won’t need to worry about the battery in these, however if your smartphone does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack, then these won’t be much use to you.
This pair from Cowin is a very popular pair of Bluetooth headphones. These offer some incredible sound, along with active noise cancellation or ANC, and offer some incredible battery life. We’re talking around 30 hours of continuous playback, and that’s with dual 40mm drivers in each ear.
This pair from B&O PLAY is actually the most expensive on this list. These are made for audiophiles that want the best audio experience possible. Not only do the Beoplay H9’s offer great sounding audio, but they are also lightweight and comfortable, so you are able to wear them all day long with sacrificing comfort.
Another pair of wireless headphones here, this time from Beats. While Beats may not offer the best audio experience, the extra bass that their products use do sound great for those that listen to a lot of bass-heavy music. The Beats Solo3’s are great because they also offer around 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, so you can go all day long and then some on a charge.
These headphones look and sound like they should be twice the price, which makes them a great buy. These are wired headphones and do offer up some incredible sounding audio thanks to the 40mm drivers that it uses in each ear. That allows the Status Audio HD One’s to provide some crisp, clear and loud audio for you.
This is another pair of rather expensive headphones, but definitely worth the price. These are the MDR-1000X headphones which are Sony’s top-of-the-line headphones and offer active noise cancellation which can cancel all noise, or leave it so that voices can still be heard. This is good if you have other people in the room that may want to talk to you. It also offers about the standard length of battery run time, around 20 hours. Which is still quite good.
Here’s another pair from Bose, these are the SoundSport Wireless headphones. These headphones are great for heading to the gym or getting a workout in. The Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones do offer pretty sub-par battery life at around 8 hours, but given how light they are and how good the audio is, the battery life can be forgiven a bit.
Rounding out the list, we have another pair of sports earbuds here. These are the Powerbeats3 headphones which offer some incredible sound, definitely bass-heavy like the Solo3’s we already listed. These do offer up around 12 hours of battery life as well, which is actually quite impressive.