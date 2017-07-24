Back To School Buying Guide 2017: Best Headphones

Whether you are studying, going out for a run or just relaxing and listening to music, headphones are another essential for heading back to school. These days, headphones come in many different form factors, and each with something unique. Prices range from as little as $5 to well over $350. So there’s plenty to choose from here. Headphones are necessary for most students to help them unwind from a long day of studying or going from class to class.

In the list below, we have a number of headphones included. Some of these are wired headphones, others are Bluetooth (there are more Bluetooth options, due to the fact that many smartphones are ditching the headphone jack). There are also some earbuds that are great for working out or running. These are essential also since they are sweatproof, and means that you can run on a hot day without worrying about your headphones getting damaged. Obviously that’s a big deal as well. Some of the biggest names in audio are on this list including Bose, Beats, Jaybird and many others. Take a look at the list below, and all of these are available on Amazon with Prime’s free two-day shipping included as well.