AW 2.0 Account Copying Bug Unfixed Despite Numerous Reports

A widely reported bug introduced with Android Wear 2.0 that prevents users from copying their Google Accounts from their smartphones to a compatible wearable still hasn’t been fixed by Google, despite the fact that the issue garnered a lot of attention in recent months, having been originally reported in early April and being the subject of hundreds of complaints posted on the Google Product Forums. The Alphabet-owned company didn’t comment on the problem in recent weeks, though some of its representatives previously acknowledged the existence of the bug, indicating that its software engineers are working on a solution.

The issue itself essentially prevents you from setting up your Android Wear 2.0 device in a swift manner as it stops certain devices from receiving a copy of your Google Account from your phone. Affected wearables will simply hang on the “copying” message after the process is initialized and the same dialogue will also be looping on the actual smartphone, requiring users to manually exit the never-ending procedure. While hundreds of users confirmed that they’re experiencing the issue, the bug itself isn’t affecting all Android Wear 2.0 devices and it’s currently unclear what’s causing it, though it possible that the problem only occurs with certain combinations of smartwatches and handsets. For the time being, affected users are still unable to reliably sync their wearables with their smartphones and it remains to be seen how long will the Mountain View, California-based tech giant take to finally remedy the issue.

The account copying bug isn’t the only technical problem introduced with Android Wear 2.0 that has yet to be fixed; Google recently acknowledged a major notification bug that would label certain push notifications as being “done” without any input on user’s part, thus significantly affecting the overall reliability of the system. That particular issue also has an unknown cause and is seemingly even troubling a number of Google-made apps. None of those technical problems will likely help improve the overall perception of Android Wear 2.0 that a number of consumers and industry watchers previously criticized for being inconsistent, while others complained about its slow rollout and the fact that many devices have yet to actually receive the OS.