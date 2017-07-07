Audio Fix For Video Recording Coming To OnePlus 5 And 3T

Now, some of you are probably aware of the audio recording issue while recording in both OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5 handsets, well, OnePlus has just confirmed to Pocketnow that a fix is on the way. The OnePlus 5’s issues surfaced first, consumers reported that the audio gets reverted while recording, and the OnePlus 3T owners joined in later on, some of them reported that very same problem with OnePlus 5’s predecessor.

So, you’re probably wondering what exactly is the issue here, well, if you hold your phone in landscape mode (turned to the right) while filming, the phone’s left-facing microphone will record audio to the right channel of the stream, the same thing happens if you do it the other way around. Now, do keep in mind that this can be noticed only if you plug in a pair of headphones, and listen to the recording of the video clip you took. In any case, OnePlus basically confirmed that they’re aware of the issue, and that an OTA update is coming, which will fix these issues for consumers. If you’re not filming that much with your OnePlus 3T or OnePlus 5 device, that is not much of an issue, but the difference is easily noticeable, and definitely something that should get patched up soon.

Now, this is not the only problem that the OnePlus 5 users are having since the phone launched, as the device also comes with an inverted display. Due to the OnePlus 5’s build, OnePlus was basically forced to invert the display of the device, which is not much of an issue if you’re not bothered by the ‘Jelly Scrolling’ effect. Now, truth be said, the vast majority of people won’t be bothered by this at all, but you should definitely look into it before you purchase the OnePlus 5, just to see in which category of people you belong in. The OnePlus 5 was announced last month, and the phone has been selling really well for the company, which is not exactly that surprising considering that it’s quite affordable, considering what it has to offer. The OnePlus 5 comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD Optic AMOLED display, 6GB / 8GB of RAM and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 SoC. If you’d like to know more about this phone, feel free to read our full review of the device.

