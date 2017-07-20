AT&T Updates Samsung Galaxy S7 Active With July 2017 Patch

AT&T is now rolling out the July 2017 security patch to the Samsung Galaxy S7 Active. Aside from the installation of the new security patch, nothing else is included in the new update. However, it is advisable that handset owners regularly update their smartphones once new security patches are rolled out. These security patches protect consumer’s devices against potential hacking attempts and exploitation of the vulnerabilities and security loopholes found in the Android operating system. Meanwhile, this new update shows the South Korean manufacturer’s commitment to ensuring the security of its devices, even those that did not sell as well as their flagship devices. A recent listing made by Google shows that it is the South Korean tech giant that has updated the most number of devices to the latest security patch.

The update that will install the latest security update has a file size of 43MB. The small size of the update means that the user could commence the update process while connected to a mobile data connection without having much impact on the subscriber’s monthly data allocation. However, other key reminders when downloading and installing updates should still be observed. Among these reminders is to ensure that the device has sufficient battery charge to finish the entire update process. The inability to do so could result in software problems, which may require the help of a technician. If possible, back up the handset’s contents to a personal computer or a microSD card before starting the update. Backing up the device will prevent the loss of files and other important data just in case the device becomes unusable after the update.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Active is known for its key features, IP68 water and dust resistance, and MIL-STD-810G military-grade durability certification. These certifications show that the device has been tested in a wide variety of extreme environments, ensuring the device owners that they will have a working device no matter where they go. The display is also shatter-resistant, which makes the device suitable for people who always drop their smartphones. As the Samsung Galaxy S7 Active was released last year, the handset should still receive security patches for two more years and one major operating system upgrade within the next 12 months.