AT&T Reports Consolidated Revenue Of $39.8 Billion For Q2

AT&T has reported a consolidated revenue of $39.8 billion for Q2, thanks in large part to its 2.8 million new wireless net adds for the carrier, 2.3 million of which come from new U.S. wireless customers that joined on with the country’s second largest wireless provider, second only to Verizon. AT&T reports that the number of new U.S.-based wireless subscribers are made up of both postpaid and prepaid adds and that the number was mostly connected devices, while the remaining .5 million new adds for the network (totaling 476,000 specifically) come from new subscribers in Mexico.

AT&T’s 2.3 million new wireless net adds helped contribute to the carrier’s best-ever postpaid phone churn, which saw only 0.79 percent of customers who signed up for smartphones return their devices. It’s not stated which if any of those customers were new adds that started service with the company this year or if they were strictly from a pool of existing customers from before 2017. Total postpaid churn in general was a bit higher, as this includes tablets as well, ending at a total of 1.01 percent of subscribers. Interestingly, AT&T’s total postpaid churn is lower than T-Mobile’s record-low postpaid phone churn for Q2 of 1.10 percent, showing that AT&T’s subscribers, despite all the comments from John Legere about AT&T being part of its new Q2 Dumber Championship, were mostly happy with their devices.

Operating income for A&T for the second quarter came out to $7.3 billion, while Net Income attributable to AT&T came out to $3.9 billion, which was just a bit higher than AT&T’s reported Free Cash Flow for the same quarter of $3.7 billion. AT&T’s cash from operations is reported at a total of $8.9 billion for the quarter. The carrier’s consolidated revenues for Q2 of 2017 may be a positive, but they’re also lower from the same time last year as AT&T reported Q2 Consolidated Revenues for 2016 at $40.5 billion. That being said, AT&T is in a better position for operating expenses and operating income for the second quarter this year compared to last, as operating expenses for Q2 2016 were $34 billion compared to $32.5 billion, while operating income was at $6.6 billion compared to this year’s $7.3 billion as mentioned above. Overall, the collective of these figures has, according to AT&T, helped them maintain full year guidance.