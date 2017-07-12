AT&T Prepaid Launches With 2 Months Free Service

AT&T has officially relaunched its prepaid service under the AT&T Prepaid brand and is offering new customers 2 months of free service. Only recently was it rumored that AT&T would be scrapping the GoPhone branding but today the rumors have been confirmed. The carrier hasn’t officially confirmed why it has rebranded the service, though it’s likely in order to avoid any branding confusion and further strengthen the AT&T name.

In order to take advantage of the offer that AT&T is providing to subscribers as part of the rebranding, customers need to activate a new line and keep it for a full year. Once the line has been active for three months, customers will be given account credit for the value of the line, with the same happening at the twelve-month mark. Regarding what the lines on offer are, AT&T Prepaid now offers the choice of three plans. Now of these three, the 2 months of free service only applies to the two higher priced ones, with the cheapest plan being excluded from the promotion. For those wondering, the cheapest plan costs $30 per month and offers customers 1GB of data alongside unlimited talk and text. The next plan, which does qualify for the promotion, goes up to $40 per month but gives customers 6GB of data, instead of just 1GB. On the other hand, those wanting even more data can fork out $60 per month which will not only give them unlimited talk and text but also unlimited data. Unfortunately for some, though, these prices are only valid for those who opt into the company’s AutoPay feature. If customers choose to opt out of the program, each of these plans will cost an extra $5 per month.

With the launch of AT&T Prepaid the carrier is surely hoping to regain some lost ground in the increasingly competitive prepaid market. To go hand in hand with the plans the company also has a wide range of budget devices, as well as some slightly more premium devices that may further attract customers. Nonetheless, with the competition also offering similar plans with unlimited data, two months of free service may not be enough to attract new customers. Only time will tell if an increased focus on the AT&T brand will help the carrier regain lost customers.