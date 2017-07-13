ASUS ZenFone AR Comes To India With Tango & Daydream Support

ASUS AR and VR-enabled smartphone, the ASUS ZenFone AR, has just been launched in India. This handset was originally announced back in January during CES in Las Vegas, and it supports both Google’s Tango AR (Augmented Reality) and Daydream VR (Virtual Reality) platforms. Now, in addition to that, this phone had been announced in January this year as the first 8GB RAM smartphone, even though ASUS did not make it available straight away.

The ASUS ZenFone AR comes with a 23-megapixel snapper on the back, along with motion tracking and depth sensing, which enables the AR aspect of this handset. In addition to that, this phone comes with an immersive five-magnet speaker which supports high-res audio and DTS virtual surround sound, and that is yet another one of its standout features. The ZenFone AR comes with a frame made out of metal, and it also sports a rather grippy back cover. Below this phone’s display, you’ll find its fingerprint scanner which doubles as a home button, while the back and overview (multitasking) keys are flanking that home key. The ZenFone AR sports a 5.7-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) Super AMOLED display, along with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.0 expandable flash storage. This handset is fueled by the Snapdragon 821 64-bit quad-core SoC, and the Adreno 530 GPU is here for graphics processing.

An 8-megapixel shooter is placed on the front side of this handset, while we’ve already mentioned the device’s rear-facing snapper, though it’s also worth noting that the phone’s main shooter comes with an f/2.0 aperture, 6P Largan lens, 4-axis OIS, 3-axis EIS and Laser Autofocus. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the ZenFone AR, and on top of it, you’ll be able to find ASUS’ ZenUI 3.0 skin. A 3,300mAh battery is also a part of this package, and it supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging. The ASUS ZenFone AR comes in Black color variant only, and the soft touch back is actually made out of leather. The device is priced at Rs. 49,999 ($776) in India, and it is already available (exclusively) from Flipkart, just in case you’re interested in getting one. Now, it’s worth noting that if you purchase this handset, you can get Rs. 2,500 ($39) discount on Google Daydream, while some additional offers are also available.