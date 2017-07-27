ASUS ZenFone AR Available For Pre-Order In The UK For £799

The ASUS ZenFone AR is now available for pre-order in the United Kingdom, and can be purchased directly from ASUS’ online store. The world’s first smartphone to support Google’s Daydream and Tango out of the box can be pre-ordered for £799 ($1049 USD). While this price is definitely more expensive than the latest flagship handset, the Taiwanese firm has decided to include some freebies with every unit pre-ordered. The free gifts consists of a £30 ($39 USD) Google Play voucher, which can be used to purchase apps from the Play Store, and also a Daydream View VR headset. The VR headset by Google retails for £69 ($90 USD) in the United Kingdom, so if you do purchase a ZenFone AR, you will be receiving up to £99 ($130 USD) worth of Google products for free which is a pretty good deal. If you would like to pre-order the ZenFone AR, you may click on the source below which will bring you to the product page.

Regarding the availability of the ZenFone AR, ASUS states on its product page that the handset will be available by 14th or 18th August, though no shipping estimate is given. The company also mentions that the device is in limited quantity, so now is the right time for those interested to pre-order one before stocks run out. In terms of specs, the ZenFone AR packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor which was released last year, though it has proven to be a capable chipset even by today’s standards. Also included is a 5.7-inch QHD Super AMOLED display. In terms of memory configuration, the United Kingdom is receiving the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via a microSD card.

Being a Tango enabled smartphone, the ZenFone AR requires multiple cameras, so ASUS has packed three cameras on its rear. Two shooters are for Tango, whereby one is used to measure depth while the other measures motion. A 23-megapixel camera is also included on the rear and it is assisted by a dual LED flash, 4-axis OIS, EIS and 3x zoom. Keeping the lights on is a 3,300mAh non-removable battery and it comes with support for Quick Charge 3.0. This dual-SIM smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.