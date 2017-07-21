ASUS Starts Teasing The ZenFone 4 Lineup Ahead Of Release

ASUS is apparently preparing for the release of the ZenFone 4 lineup, as the company’s official Facebook page recently began sharing teaser images prior to the unveiling of its upcoming smartphones. The images are accompanied by the caption “It’s time to meet the new ZenFone 4,” obviously suggesting that the device in question is nearing its debut. Additionally, the teaser images seem to further confirm that the ASUS ZenFone 4 will be equipped with a dual main camera setup.

According to a recent report from earlier this week, ASUS could unveil the ZenFone 4 series in less than a month from now, on August 17. The newly posted teasers don’t outright confirm or deny this possibility, but nevertheless, their purpose is obvious, and that is to generate some additional anticipation ahead of the smartphone’s upcoming unveiling. All four images shared by ASUS feature different backgrounds, however, a common theme across all four pictures lies in the large circular shapes which hint at the smartphone’s dual camera setup. One image, in particular, carries the caption “Time to be more than One,” and this presumably refers to a single camera sensor. Another image is titled “Time to be Clearer,” hinting at improved photography capabilities in poorly lit areas, and the final image is accompanied by the tagline “Time to see more,” which seems to hint at a wide-angle lens.

No other details have been revealed by the teaser images, but the ASUS ZenFone 4 series should consist of at least four smartphones – same as the number of teaser photos – the ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie, and the ZenFone 4V. Having said that, it is possible that each one of these teaser images shared by ASUS corresponds to one of the aforementioned smartphone variants. There’s also a fifth variant which already launched in Russia as the ZenFone 4 Max, carrying a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920 by 1080 pixels, and a dual camera setup featuring two 13-megapixel sensors with an f/2.0 aperture, an LED flash, autofocus, and HDR capabilities. The smartphone also makes use of an 8-megapixel front-facing sensor and is powered by a non-removable 5,000mAh battery. It remains to be seen what hardware similarities will be shared between that particular model and the rest of the ZenFone 4 series.