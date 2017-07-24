ASUS Joins the Mesh WiFi World with its Lyra WiFi System

ASUS has taken the wraps off of its Lyra Home WiFi System, which works a lot like the Google WiFi or TP-Link’s Deco M5 mesh WiFi system. This has become a pretty popular product segment in the past few years, and it’s pretty obvious as to why. Routers are only able to extend the WiFi signal so far, and typically by having extenders throughout your home or office means that the speeds are going to be slowed down, so that the coverage can be expanded. Mesh WiFi systems don’t do that. It expands coverage while keeping speeds where they should be.

Lyra’s main selling point over its competitors is the commercial-grade security that ASUS has included here. Making your WiFi network safer and tougher for hackers to penetrate and get into. That is a pretty big deal, as you’d expect. As the last thing you want is for some hacker to get into your network and get your information, or simply use that WiFi for free. The Lyra routers are actually pretty nice looking, unlike a number of the routers out there now, like the NETGEAR Nighthawk router. This is something that Mesh WiFi Networks have been working on lately. So that you can have routers around your home and they don’t make the home look bad.

The ASUS Lyra routers are easy to setup, all you need is your smartphone to get things started. Everything is done within the Lyra app, this includes setting up the network, adding more Lyra’s to your network and much more. You’ll be able to create the SSID as well as the password all from your smartphone. Which is pretty convenient. Especially since most laptops these days do not have an ethernet port, so you can’t directly connect to the router. The Lyra system is available today at select retailers, and it’ll cost you $399 for a set of 3 which will cover up to 6,000 square feet. That’s a big jump from the 4200 square feet that the TP-Link Deco M5 covers. It’s also about twice the price. However the added security is definitely worth that price.