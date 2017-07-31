ASUS Confirms August 19th Announcement For ZenFone 4

ASUS has officially confirmed August 19th to be the day that it will announce the ZenFone 4, its next device in the long-standing ZenFone lineup. In addition to confirming the announcement date, though, it has also posted a number of images relating to the event (which it initially started teasing on July 21st), one of which looks like an official press invite telling attendees to save the date for the time mentioned above. The remaining images are all teasers pointing to the event, listing the ZenFone 4 at the bottom of each image while showcasing two ring-shaped objects layered over the image of some colorful and beautiful landscapes.

While this isn’t a direct confirmation on the feature, it would seem to suggest that the ZenFone 4 will come with a dual rear camera module like some of the rumors leading up to this confirmation have been suggesting for weeks on end. Each image showing the rings is accompanied by its own message that pertains to the camera. In one image ASUS’ messages says it’s “time to be more than one,” which is again seemingly another tease at the dual rear camera module. Another image says it’s time to see more than one, while the last two talk about clarity and seeing more, and appear to be referencing that the ZenFone 4 will have a camera that’s capable of allowing the user to capture photographs which are more clear than other smartphones.

The one image which states it’s time to see more could be signifying that the device will come with some sort of wide-angle camera lens that will be able to grab images that will fit more stuff into one shot. It’s expected that in addition to the ZenFone 4 ASUS will announce two other variants of the phone series, which include the ZenFone 4 Selfie and the ZenFone 4 Pro. None of the images relating to the event hint at different variants, but there have been enough rumors and leaks pointing to these other versions of the ZenFone 4 in the recent past, and it probably wouldn’t make sense for ASUS to hold an event for announcing each one separately. It’s still not clear if more than ZenFone 4 will make an appearance on the 19th of August, but what does seem clear is that ASUS is has focused a lot more on the camera with the new device lineup.