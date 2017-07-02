ASUS Chromebook Flip C101 Listed And Delisted For Sale

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C101 was listed for sale and quickly delisted by MoreComputers.com earlier this weekend, with the website presumably launching its product listing too early, as first reported by Chrome Unboxed. The Chrome OS-powered laptop that was originally unveiled at Computex 2017 in late May still doesn’t have a firm release date attached to it and the aforementioned listing isn’t an official one, though it may indicate that the device is set to hit the market in the near future, likely by the end of the summer.

The Chromebook Flip C101 listed yesterday carried the model number FS002, with the product page itself revealing one previously unknown detail about the latest ASUS-made Chromebook; according to MoreComputer.com, the Chromebook Flip C101 will sport a screen with a brightness of 350 nits, indicating a significant upgrade in terms of display brightness of the original Chromebook Flip C100 whose panel could only go up to 100 nits. While this particular characteristic still doesn’t make the upcoming device the brightest on the market, the Chromebook Flip C101 should be one of the top picks in terms of brightness and offer a sufficiently lit display that’s viewable even in direct sunlight. The brightness of the screen featured on the Chromebook Flip C100 was one of the most common complaints consumers had about the Chrome OS laptop that originally hit the market more than two years ago, and the Taipei, Taiwan-based consumer electronics manufacturer seemingly listened to its critics.

Given how the latest sighting of the Chromebook Flip C101 is unofficial in nature, it remains to be seen whether ASUS will officially rate the brightness of the laptop’s screen at 350 nits, though that seems like the most plausible scenario. The device should be available for sale in the near future, with its price in the United States reportedly starting at $399.99, exactly $100 more than the Chromebook Flip C100. The aforementioned screen has a diagonal of 10.1 inches and supports a resolution of 1280 by 800 pixels, with the device itself being powered by the ARM Rockchip RK3399 and 2GB or 4GB of RAM. More details on the availability of the Chromebook Flip C101 should follow in the coming weeks.