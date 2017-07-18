Arrow Launcher Update Improves Contacts, Search, & Settings

Microsoft’s Arrow Launcher has received a new update recently which brings the app up to version 3.7. Along with the update comes a number of improvements, although it does seem as though they are fairly minor improvements compared to the previous update which arrived back in May. By comparison, the previous update brought with it a number of headline features, including Android for Work support.

In terms of this update however, while most of the changes listed look to improve the user experience, they do so in a fairly minimal way. An example being, that if permitted, the app can now self-handle duplicate contacts. With the app able to either merge those duplicates or remove unneeded ones as and when encountered. Another contact-based improvement sees the enabling of multiple action choices for the People card. Likewise, search through the app sees an improvement which offers the option to reorder local search results. For those new to the app, this update also now permits members to sign in using a Microsoft account when first setting up the app. The changelog does also detail that the Settings page has seen a makeover, or more accurately – a ‘reorganization.’ One which apparently results in “a cleaner look and feel.” As to be expected, there are a few bug fixes thrown in for good measure, and unlike changelogs in general, the Arrow Launcher changelog does detail a few of them. Such as bug fixes for Auto update, Hidden apps, Calendar, Search, and more.

The Google Play Store listing for the app shows the update having started its rolling out process on July 14. So those who have the app installed will likely have already seen the update arrive on their device by now. For those who haven’t, it should arrive organically soon enough. On the other hand, for those who are interested in testing out a new launcher, and have yet to give Arrow Launcher a try, then the app can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store, through the link below. This is a launcher which primarily looks to simplify the user interface by providing a “lightweight, fast and efficient” experience.