Android Sees 25% Mobile Games Revenue Increase From Q2 2016

That mobile gaming is really big business should come as no surprise, but the latest reports out of analytics firm Sensor Tower show that the revenues generated have continued to grow at a respectable rate of 32 percent. That’s the average rate of growth, year-over-year, for Q2 2017 across both the Android and iOS platforms. Unremarkably, Android’s top competitor accounts for a larger portion of that gain with 34 percent in growth, while Android downloads were responsible for 28 percent. That’s likely down to users of those platforms being willing to shell out more money for software than anything else – which can be shown by the average number of overall downloads. Android mobile game download growth for Apple fell in at a 2 percent gain, as compared to Android’s 25 percent increase from Q2 2016. Combined revenue from both platforms for Q2 2017 rounded out to over $12.2 billion, with a growth average of 2 percent from the previous quarter.

As to which mobile games for Android made the list, Sensor Tower has produced four different categorizations. First, a look at downloads on the world stage shows the quarter’s top game for mobile devices was Subway Surfers. App developer Kiloo’s smash-hit also stole the top spot overall, with the iOS platform included. The next 4 spots are occupied by My Talking Tom, Super Mario Run, Clash Royale, and Clash of Clans – in that order. Things change up a bit when looking at revenue worldwide, with Subway Surfers falling off of the top ten list entirely on the revenue side. Monster Strike, from app developer Mixi, takes the top honors in revenue across both platforms. For Android, the top five is rounded out by Game of War, Clash Royale, Clash of Clans, and Mobile Strike. Sensor Tower also specifically covers the U.S. market for mobile game downloads and revenue. By download, Super Mario Run, created by the well-known gaming giant Nintendo, takes the top Android spot.

Unfortunately, it lands at number 3 with both platforms considered. For Google Play downloads, that’s followed by Work Cookies, C.A.T.S., Ballz, and Roblox. Interestingly, the Ketchapp-developed game, Ballz, took the top spot overall in the U.S. However, once again, there is a difference when it comes to revenue. The top Android game for that category, in terms of revenue in the U.S., was Game of War – developed for Android by Machine Zone, Inc. That was followed by Mobile Strike, Clash of Clans, and Candy Crush Saga and Candy Crush Soda respectively. To be fair, there are a ton of great games available to download and play while on the move, but Sensor Tower took an analytical approach. That allowed the organization to find the top ten in several categories, as well as to create several helpful charts – which can be found below. There’s also more information available at the source link below for anybody who’s interested.