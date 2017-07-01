Android Pay Adds An Additional 72 Banks & Credit Unions

Android Pay, which is Google’s latest attempt on mobile payments, routinely announces a slew of new banks being added to the list of supported financial institutions. In the latest round of updated banks, Android Pay has added around 72 new financial institutions. At this point, these are mostly smaller banks and credit unions, ones that are not nationwide, but only available locally. Some of the listed banks include Bank of Hawaii, 1880 Bank, 1st Summit Bank, Mid Carolina Federal Credit Union, McCoy FCU, South State Bank and many more. You can head to the source link at the bottom of this post to see all of the banks and credit unions that are now supported by Android Pay.

With Android Pay, users with a compatible Android smartphone – which is any smartphone running Android 5.0 Lollipop or later along with NFC – can simply tap to pay at supported merchants. This is basically any merchant that has tap to pay terminals installed. Unlike with Samsung Pay, where even the legacy terminals are supported, thanks to MST technology that was part of its purchase of LoopPay. Android Pay does also support a number of loyalty cards, which means that users are able to add their loyalty cards and then when checking out at a store like Walgreens, they are able to tap their phone and scan the loyalty card as well as pay with their credit card all at the same time. Making it pretty easy for everyone involved.

Even though Android Pay does have a slew of banks and financial institutions supported already, it is still pretty far from supporting all 5804 FDIC-insured banks across the US. And for those in other countries where Android Pay is supported, there’s still quite a ways to go there as well. As of now, there are 873 banks and credit unions supported in the US. As well as all of the major card issuers, which includes MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and American Express. Android Pay also has a few promotions going on right now, so if your bank is now supported, now is a great time to start using Android Pay.