Android O Developer Preview 4 Contains An Octopus Easter Egg

The fourth Developer Preview of Android O contains an Octopus-themed Easter egg, with Google hiding one black eight-armed mollusk deep inside the Settings menu of the latest experimental build of its operating system. This particular type of Easter eggs previously served as a humorous reference to its relevant Android build, though that usually only pertains to stable OS versions and it’s still unlikely that the next major iteration of Android will be called Android 8.0 Octopus. Another piece of evidence pointing in that direction is the fact that the first three Developer Previews of Android O actually contained a cat as their Easter egg of choice, though that particular animal was hidden behind a large orange letter “O” that needed to be repeatedly tapped before the system would present you with a cat emoji that would consequently unlock a hidden Neko Cat mini-game accessible through the Quick Settings panel of your device.

The very same game is still present in the final Developer Preview of Android O, though you won’t be able to access it unless you have already unlocked it in one of the first three builds of the operating system. The newly introduced octopus doesn’t do much as it simply floats around the screen and seemingly doesn’t trigger any hidden mini-games or other obscure functionalities of the OS. The head of the animal is shaped like an egg, which may be Google’s humorous way of indicating that this is indeed an Easter egg, whereas the character is represented in an anatomically accurate manner and has eight arms, which may or may not be related to the fact that Android 0 is widely expected to ship with the version number 8.0. Apart from floating around your screen while idling, the octopus can also be dragged around by its head, limited testing of the feature has revealed.

A team of Google’s software engineers claimed that Android O is still nameless a few days ago, stating that its official moniker will only be determined closer to its release later this summer. However the actual build ends up being called, Google is unlikely to move away from its tradition of naming new Android versions after desserts, which an octopus hardly is, at least in most cultures.