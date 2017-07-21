Android Auto: Pioneer’s Latest Head Units Are Now Available

Earlier this year, Pioneer announced three new Android Auto-compatible head units that would be available at some point in 2017. And well, these are now all available. This includes the AVH-3300NEX, AVH-2330NEX, and AVH-2300NEX. The AVH-3300NEX is actually a first for Android Auto head units, as it’s a single-DIN head unit and not a double-DIN. For those that might be unfamiliar with what that means, basically it means that the display gets tucked away and when you turn on your car, it’ll slide out and pop up. It’s a good way to keep it safe when you’re not in the car. This is largely meant for those cars that cannot support double-DIN head units, which is mostly older cars, so it is nice to see that Android Auto is coming to older cars through head units now.

The AVH-2300NEX and AVH-2330NEX are essentially the same units. The only real difference between the two is the fact that the AVH-2330NEX actually has an HD radio inside, while the other does not. This is a bit of an interesting omission, since the two head units are both priced at $500. Speaking of prices, the single-DIN AVH-3300NEX is the most expensive of the three, coming in at $595. All of these sport 7-inch WVGA displays, with a DVD receiver. Additionally, these are sold on Amazon and are not available for Prime shipping, largely because they are not sold by Amazon, but rather a third-party seller.

These head units are some of the best out there, Pioneer is the most popular one for making Android Auto head units. Debuting a new line of them every single year. These three new ones from Pioneer are pretty cheap, compared to what else is on the market right now. They all have satellite radio which is a nice feature. They all do Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay, so if you do opt to switch to a new smartphone and switch the operating system, you’ll still be okay. These aren’t necessarily easy to install, depending on your car’s make and model, and it’s a good idea to have a professional install it. Which could cost up to another $700-800 depending on where you go. So make sure you keep that in mind as well.

While you don’t necessarily need an Android Auto head unit to use Android Auto, it is a nice way to use it. It’s much more intuitive than having your smartphone mounted in the car for Android Auto. Not to mention it does have a much larger screen – albeit not a HD or QHD display. For Android Auto, you’ll still need to plug in your smartphone, and depending on how old you car is, this might mean that you have a cable just hanging out from your glove box, to plug in your smartphone. Definitely not the most aesthetic way to get Android Auto, but it is better than nothing. The Pioneer AVH-2300NEX, AVH-2330NEX and AVH-3300NEX are all shipping now and you can pick out yours by following the links down below.