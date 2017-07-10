Amazon Prime Day 2017: YI 4K+ Action Camera for $339 – 7/10/17

YI’s 4K+ Action Camera is on sale for Amazon Prime Day today, and it’ll be available until midnight on July 11th, or while supplies last. This is a great alternative to GoPro, and it does also shoot in 4K, as well as having a waterproof casing to go along with it.

The YI 4K+ Action Camera is available from Amazon for $339. And with it, you get a pretty capable camera. This camera does 4K in up to 60 frames per second, which results in some pretty good looking video, and that’s always nice to see out of an action camera. Seeing as you don’t want to pull out your DSLR for those types of shots. It can also capture stunning 12-megapixel images, with its 12-megapixel camera on the front. YI uses a USB-C connector for charging this one. It has a 1400mAh battery inside, which is plenty for using the camera all day long. And since it is a somewhat small battery, it does recharge quite quickly.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

