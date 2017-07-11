Amazon Prime Day 2017: Xbox One S Bundles As Low As $240 – 7/11/17

For Amazon Prime Day, there are a couple of great Xbox One S bundles on sale. Perhaps not as good as what you’d see on Black Friday, but still pretty good. These bundles start at $240 for a 500GB console, which is likely plenty of space for most people.

The first bundle is a 500GB Xbox One S console, with two controllers, a play and charge kit and three digital games (these games will be available for download after your purchase). This is all for $240, and for that price, it’s hard to skip this deal. Especially if you’ve been looking to pick up the Xbox One S. The second Xbox One S bundle is for the 1TB console, and it also includes two controllers, the play and charge kit as well as a physical copy of Halo Wars 2 and three digital games. So it’s largely the same as the cheaper bundle, but with double the storage and Halo Wars 2 included. Not a bad bundle either.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

