Amazon Prime Day 2017: WD Elements Portable Hard Drive, 4TB for $109 – 7/11/17

Amazon did discount a number of Seagate hard drives already, but those that wanted something from Western Digital, here you go. Its Elements Portable Hard Drive is currently on sale for $109 with 4TB of storage. This model is typically priced at $139, but Prime members are getting an extra $30 off of its regular price. This also makes it its lowest price ever.

This portable hard drive is great because it is somewhat small, and it works via USB. So that means that it doesn’t need another power supply. It also fits in a small pocket in your backpack, making it a great product for taking back to school this school year (believe it or not, that’s coming up really soon!). This one also has 4TB of storage, which is likely way more than enough for most people. Seeing as most people store documents and photos on their hard drives, 4TB won’t fill up for quite a while. It does also use USB 3.0 technology so you’ll be getting some pretty fast transfer speeds, definitely good for transferring larger files and such from your computer to the hard drive or vice versa.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member to get this price. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer, and you can cancel Amazon Prime at any time.

Buy the WD Elements Portable Hard Drive

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime

Shop Amazon Prime Day