Amazon Prime Day 2017: Unlocked LG G6 for $449 – 7/11/17

Amazon is discounting the LG G6 for Prime Day as well. This one is a limited time deal and is only available until 5PM EST, so you’ll need to hurry up and grab this one before its gone. The LG G6 is currently being priced at $449, which is actually its lowest price ever for a brand new model – refurbished ones had been going for around $409 lately. The regular price is actually about $649, but lately they have been running closer to $549.

The LG G6 is the South Korean company’s latest flagship smartphone. It’s sporting a 5.7-inch Quad HD display that measures in with a 18:9 aspect ratio, so it’s extra tall and has very small bezels. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 821 processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There is a micro SD card slot available for expanding that storage, should you need it. There are also two 13-megapixel cameras around back. With the main camera having laser autofocus, OIS and such, and then there being a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera, allowing the user to get much more into the shot. This is all powered by a non-removable 3300mAh battery.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

